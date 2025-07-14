Black Africanness RCIC Annual Associateship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 12, 2027
Annual fees for RCIC's, and immigration lawyers
Valid until March 12, 2027
Associateship specific to RISIA
No expiration
Complete package for 16 CPD hours approved by CICC. A $320 value for only $100 to BA-RCIC Associates.
Visit https://ba-rcic.com/webinars/ to review the list of webinars.
No expiration
This is the complete package of annual fees and 16 hours CPD credit.
No expiration
Full package for RISIAs with 6 hours CPD
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!