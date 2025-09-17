Black and Gold Affair

Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex -East Salon 1867 Valley Farm Rd

Pickering, ON L1V 6K7, Canada

General Admission -REGULAR
CA$85

Afiyu Enterprise and Black Jewel Foundation present a Black and Gold Affair. An evening of Black Excellence, dining dancing and fundraising. Special guest speaker Dwayne Morgan, ole School music with DJ Twisted Mindz and live music with IMPAK and Connector. After October 6, 2025.

Table Sponsor - Business
CA$575

Table Sponsorships –

● Sponsor a table for 8 guests and receive 8 discounted tickets

● Business will be recognized in the program.

● Recognition in social media outreach

● Stage acknowledgment during the evening


Gold Sponsor
CA$1,000

4 VIP tickets with reserved seating

● Half page ad in the event program

● Social media spotlight campaign

● Recognition in social media outreach before and after the event

● Stage acknowledgment during the evening

Silver Sponsor
CA$600

Silver Sponsor – $600

● 2 VIP tickets with reserved seating

● Quarter page ad in the event program

● Recognition in social media outreach before and after the event

● Stage acknowledgment during the evening

Bronze Sponsor
CA$300

Bronze Sponsor – $ 300

● 2 event tickets

● Name listed in the event program and website

● Social media mention before and after the event

● Stage acknowledgment during the evening

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing