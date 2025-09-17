Pickering, ON L1V 6K7, Canada
Afiyu Enterprise and Black Jewel Foundation present a Black and Gold Affair. An evening of Black Excellence, dining dancing and fundraising. Special guest speaker Dwayne Morgan, ole School music with DJ Twisted Mindz and live music with IMPAK and Connector. After October 6, 2025.
Table Sponsorships –
● Sponsor a table for 8 guests and receive 8 discounted tickets
● Business will be recognized in the program.
● Recognition in social media outreach
● Stage acknowledgment during the evening
4 VIP tickets with reserved seating
● Half page ad in the event program
● Social media spotlight campaign
● Recognition in social media outreach before and after the event
● Stage acknowledgment during the evening
Silver Sponsor – $600
● 2 VIP tickets with reserved seating
● Quarter page ad in the event program
● Recognition in social media outreach before and after the event
● Stage acknowledgment during the evening
Bronze Sponsor – $ 300
● 2 event tickets
● Name listed in the event program and website
● Social media mention before and after the event
● Stage acknowledgment during the evening
