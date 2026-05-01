Lua Shayenne Dance Company

Hosted by

Lua Shayenne Dance Company

About this event

Black Flames Performance Program

404 Jarvis St

Toronto, ON M4Y 2G6, Canada

Performance Fee/ Full Rate
$35

Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable once registration has been completed. 


This rate reflects the true cost of the performance, supporting artist fees and production.


If you miss the performance, kindly consider it as a donation to the artists and staff. 

Thank you for your understanding.

Performance Fee/Accessible Rate
$25

Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable once registration has been completed. 


This rate helps ensure the performance remains accessible to a wider community.


If you miss the performance, kindly consider it as a donation to the artists and staff. 

Thank you for your understanding.

Add a donation for Lua Shayenne Dance Company

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