Black Friday Fundraiser!

The CSE needs a snowblower! Clearing the driveway by hand is always a big chore, and for safety we need to keep a clear path around the hole building to maintin all our fire exits.





We like this one! It's got loads of power and the quality means this snowblower will last for years to come.





Troy-Bilt 675-SU OHV Storm 2820 272cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower with Electric Start, 28-in





$1499.99+tax ($500 off)





0% fees at checkout is an option and it doesn't cost us anything!