Black Friday Fundraiser!

The CSE needs a snowblower! Clearing the driveway by hand is always a big chore, and for safety we need to keep a clear path around the hole building to maintin all our fire exits.
We like this one! It's got loads of power and the quality means this snowblower will last for years to come.
Troy-Bilt 675-SU OHV Storm 2820 272cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower with Electric Start, 28-in
$1499.99+tax ($500 off)
There are 2 baseboard heaters in the kitchen and 2 baseboard heaters in the diningroom that need replacing before we get to -20°.
Buy 1 or buy all 4!
$134.99+tax each
Clean drinking water through the building requires regular replacement of the filters, mebranes, and sediment filters.
We just did this in October, but we want to have extra filters on hand so we have them when weneed them.
The CSE needs a new lawn mower! We recently held a funneral for a pair of our old outdated ones that would have cost us over $300 each to repair. It just wasn't worth it and we've been renting one from the parish ever since.
We like this one, but will likely wait till the spring to see what deals come up when we ned it.
Troy-Bilt 163cc Gas Commercial Push Lawn Mower, 21-in
$499.99+tax
One of the last items needed to complete our basement renovation is a barn door to hide the chair and table storage area.
This unfinished door will be stained or painted to match the design astheticof the new basement.
We like this one!
VEVOR Barn Door and Hardware Kit, 42" x 84" Wood Sliding Barn Door, Smoothly and Quietly, Barn Door Kit with Floor Guide and Door Handle, Spruce Wood Panelled Slab, Easy to Install
$260.99+tax
We cleared A LOT of overgrown weeds, brush and branches this summer, and that's only half of it! Not having the proper equipment meant we had to do it all with hand tools, borrowed tools, or rented tools.
We like this one! We heard about it from Adam (and he's an engineer).
VEVOR String Trimmer, 42.7CC 2-Stroke, Gas Powered Weed Wacker, 16.9" Cordless Grass Trimmer, Multi-Functional Lawn Edger with Shoulder Strap & 3T Blade, Weed Eater for Quick Grass Cleaning
$227.99+tax
Every winter we stuff our garage full of canoes and we have no room for anything else. People are often having to climb onto/over canoes to get what they need and it's not safe!
Help us get our canoes out of the garage and under a collapsible shelter for the winter!
We like this one!
Weatherfast Heavy Duty Auto Shelter with Quick Button Connect, Windows & UV Protection, 11x16x8-ft
$329.99+tax
This style of canoe storage rack is a safe way to load and unload canoes and keep them organized and off the ground.
We'll make our own out of lumber in a double sided design to hold our 6 canoes and 2 kayaks. We'll also be able to keepthese at the lake in the summer, and at the CSE in the winter.
Lumber, noodles, and zip ties
$154.39
These come and handy not only wash the building, vans, and canoes, but also to deal with those pesky beetle colonies that infest our buildings and trees.
We had a pressure washer donated to us but it has missing parts, couldn't mix soap, was was too weak to even blast bug guts off a windsheild.
$249.99+tax
Ensure the best quality drinking water for kids at camp! The one we have is an outdated chinese brand and the bulbs aren't available for it.
A high-performance point-of-entry UV disinfection system offering powerful protection against waterborne bacteria and viruses—without the use of chemicals.
$435+tax
It's important to have a screen available for group talks, trainings, to display lyrics during praise and worship, and of course, for Fr. Mike Schmitz videos!
$499.99+tax
We've got lots of showers, and loads of shower heads to upgrade! From fixed to handheld.
~$50+tax
Yea, they look funny, but they WORK!
In 2023 I brough NINE broken vacuums to the recycling depot. Since then we've gotten THREE brand ones and at the moment, only ONE of them still works (barely).
Save us from this never ending cycle of waste and frustration!
We like this one!
Numatic Henry PPR240 Commercial Vacuum Cleaner
$540.59+tax
Each of our soap dispensers in our bathrooms takes 3x C-batteries, so needless to say we go through lots of them.
Help stock up for the next year or two!
$29.97+tax
During camps there's always a need for another laptop to run slides, order food, print files, prepare talks, and so much more. It's not uncoming to see camp staff sit around waiting for screens to load or freeze because they're using old outdated laptops that can't keep up.
We like this one!
HP 15.6" Laptop - Jet Black (Intel Core 7-150U/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11)
$699.99+tax
Can't afford to buy us a snowblower? We get it. Gift cards are a great way for us to pool your money together with others so we can get what we need, when we need it.
There's never a shortage of things to buy for the CSE, from soaps, screws, brooms, bulbs, and batteries, a Canadian Tire Gift Card is a great way to support us!
