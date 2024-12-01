Black Opportunity Network (BON) - 16546145 CANADA ASSOCIATION Memberships 2024
Membership
CA$12
Membership Fees
BON membership is $12 per year, ensuring a commitment from serious members. These fees support the management of administrative tasks and marketing efforts, enabling us to effectively grow and sustain our mission of empowering Black communities.
BON Giver
CA$250
Donations are welcomed from individuals and organizations passionate about advancing our mission. Contributions help fund events, activities, and travel, ensuring the sustainability of BON's initiatives and the success of our programs. Together, we can empower leaders and strengthen our communities. Get mentions and Thank you at all our events. Logo on our website all year round.
BON Sponsor
CA$2,500
Sponsorship Opportunities
BON sponsors receive year-round recognition, with their names prominently displayed at all events and advertised on our website. Sponsorship is a meaningful way to show support for Black leadership and community empowerment while gaining valuable visibility across our global population.
