Black-Owned Business Memberships (Annual)

🎓 Student / Emerging Professional — $25 / year


Who this is for:
Students or youth under 25 pursuing education, entrepreneurship, or early business interests.

Benefits:

  • Access to CCACH business and community updates
  • Invitations to networking and learning opportunities
  • Eligibility for youth-focused vendor or leadership programs
👤 Professional – Individual — $75 / year

Who this is for:
Independent creatives, service providers, freelancers, or solo entrepreneurs.

Benefits:

  • Business or professional listing in CCACH networks
  • Access to vendor calls and community opportunities
  • Invitations to business workshops and networking events
🧩 Micro Business (1–9 employees) — $125 / year

Who this is for:
Side hustles, solopreneurs, creators, artists, and early-stage businesses.

Benefits:

  • All Professional benefits
  • Priority access to vendor markets and pop-ups
  • Opportunities for business spotlights and promotions
🏪 Small Business (10–49 employees) — $200 / year

Who this is for:
Growing businesses seeking visibility, customers, and vendor access.

Benefits:

  • All Micro Business benefits
  • Enhanced visibility through CCACH channels
  • Invitations to partner events and collaborations
🏢 Medium Business (50–250 employees) — $350 / year

Who this is for:
Established businesses, employers, and collectives.

Benefits:

  • All Small Business benefits
  • Featured recognition opportunities
  • Invitations to business roundtables and sector-specific conversations
  • Priority consideration for partnerships
🏛️ Large Business (250+ employees) — $500 / year

Who this is for:
Corporations or large enterprises supporting Black-led initiatives and community impact.

Benefits:

  • All Medium Business benefits
  • High-visibility recognition within CCACH initiatives
  • Strategic engagement opportunities
  • Priority access to sponsorship and collaboration discussions
