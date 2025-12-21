Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

Sponsorship

Community Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

🟤 Community Sponsor

Ideal for: Small businesses and community groups

  • Name listed on CCACH sponsor webpage
  • Group thank-you on social media and in newsletter
  • Name included in CCACH Annual Impact Report
Program Sponsor
$1,000

Valid for one year

🔶 Program Sponsor

Ideal for: Organizations supporting a specific program

  • All Community Sponsor benefits
  • Featured recognition on materials for one CCACH program
    (e.g., AfroQuiz, Tutoring, Culture & Arts Studios, Hip Hop & Mental Health, Vendor Market)
  • Verbal recognition at related program event(s)
Pillar Sponsor
$2,500

Valid for one year

🔷 Pillar Sponsor

Ideal for: Year-round supporters of a core impact area

  • All Program Sponsor benefits
  • Co-branding across one CCACH pillar
    (Education & Identity; Well-Being & Belonging; Culture, Arts & Heritage; Economic Empowerment & Enterprise)
  • Logo on pillar-wide communications
  • 2 tickets to a paid CCACH event
Legacy Champion
$5,000

Valid for one year

🟡 Legacy Champion

Ideal for: High-visibility corporate or institutional partners

  • All Pillar Sponsor benefits
  • Presented by…” recognition for one flagship paid event
  • 4 tickets to a paid CCACH event
  • Custom annual impact summary with stories, photos, and key results
Transformational Partner
$10,000

Valid for one year

🟢 Transformational Partner

Ideal for: Anchor partners seeking long-term impact

  • All Legacy Champion benefits
  • Year-long sponsorship of one CCACH App section
    (Job Board, Wellness & Mental Health, Mentorship, Vendor Directory)
  • Co-designed, named initiative aligned with sponsor priorities
  • 6 tickets to a paid CCACH event
  • Invitation to a strategic roundtable with CCACH leadership
App Section Sponsorship
$2,000

No expiration

2026: 12 months of branding in one CCACH App section

40 Years. 40 Stories Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

2026: Logo and recognition in heritage book and digital promotions

Vendor Bootcamp Supporter
$1,500

No expiration

2026: Branding on Vendor Readiness Bootcamp materials + optional engagement opportunity

