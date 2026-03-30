Blizz 15U Navy Girls Volleyball Team Online Auction! **pick up only**

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Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Lemon Lush/Silver
Value $44 plus tax
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Sea Glass piece using genuine sea glass with rare lavender, shell and pottery. 4x6 canvas inside a 7x9 perimeter glass covered frame by Colleen Noseworthy Value $70
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Pleasant St Chester print 4x6 inside 8x10 double mat by Carter Noseworthy value$25
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Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse print 4x6 inside a 8x10 double mat by Carter Noseworthy value$25
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Quinn’s Arms Pub! Your favourite British pub nestled in the midst of Quinpool Road.
Join us for a pint of Guinness, our traditional Sunday Roast, or a delicious meal from our menu of seasonally inspired dishes and British pub classics. Gift Card Value $75.00
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This medical grade, SkinCeudicals basket features advanced formulas designed to hydrate, refine, and visibly rejuvenate the skin. From deep-cleansing power of LHA Cleanser to the plumping hydration of HA Intensifier and B5 Hydrating Gel, each products works in synergy to restore balance and glow. Targeted treatments like A.G.E Interrupter, Phloretin CF, and P-TIOX help improve the look of fine lines, uneven tone, and environmental damage-making this the perfect basket for anyone seeking radiant, healthy-looking skin.
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Experience luxurious nail care when using this Gift Card at Christina's Finishing Touch.
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Starbucks has all sorts of hot and cold hand made drinks for you to choose using this $25 Gift Card
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The perfect bag, whether heading to the gym or away for a weekend. This bag has many different pockets, one inside for your shoes, and many more. It even has a 'sleeve' on the outside for you to slide over your retractable suitcase handle allowing you to use it as your personal carry on.
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So many items to choose from at McDonald's. Get this card and go check out the options for yourself :)
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Dinning in or take out, you can choose from any of the restaurants above with the Ultimate Dinning Gift Card.
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Enjoy saunas, hot pool, cold plunge to help detox and relax your body. Resting areas are beautiful and there is complimentary salt scrub room and face mask. Go with someone or go twice yourself :)
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