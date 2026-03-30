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Bedford Blizzard Volleyball Club

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Blizz 15U Navy Girls Volleyball Team Online Auction! **pick up only**

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Lemon Lush Value $44 item
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Lemon Lush Value $44
$20

Starting bid

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Lemon Lush/Silver

Value $44 plus tax

Sea Glass Art Value $75 item
Sea Glass Art Value $75
$40

Starting bid

Sea Glass piece using genuine sea glass with rare lavender, shell and pottery. 4x6 canvas inside a 7x9 perimeter glass covered frame by Colleen Noseworthy Value $70

Pleasant Street Chester Print Value $45 item
Pleasant Street Chester Print Value $45
$25

Starting bid

Pleasant St Chester print 4x6 inside 8x10 double mat by Carter Noseworthy value$25 

Peggy's Cove Lighthouse Print Value $45 item
Peggy's Cove Lighthouse Print Value $45
$25

Starting bid

Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse print 4x6 inside a 8x10 double mat by Carter Noseworthy value$25

Quinn's Arms Pub Gift Card Value $75 item
Quinn's Arms Pub Gift Card Value $75
$50

Starting bid

Quinn’s Arms Pub! Your favourite British pub nestled in the midst of Quinpool Road.

Join us for a pint of Guinness, our traditional Sunday Roast, or a delicious meal from our menu of seasonally inspired dishes and British pub classics. Gift Card Value $75.00

SkinCeuticals Gift Basket Value $750.00 item
SkinCeuticals Gift Basket Value $750.00
$250

Starting bid

This medical grade, SkinCeudicals basket features advanced formulas designed to hydrate, refine, and visibly rejuvenate the skin. From deep-cleansing power of LHA Cleanser to the plumping hydration of HA Intensifier and B5 Hydrating Gel, each products works in synergy to restore balance and glow. Targeted treatments like A.G.E Interrupter, Phloretin CF, and P-TIOX help improve the look of fine lines, uneven tone, and environmental damage-making this the perfect basket for anyone seeking radiant, healthy-looking skin.

Gift Card for Gel Nails Value $55 item
Gift Card for Gel Nails Value $55
$30

Starting bid

Experience luxurious nail care when using this Gift Card at Christina's Finishing Touch.

Gift Card Starbucks Value $25 item
Gift Card Starbucks Value $25
$15

Starting bid

Starbucks has all sorts of hot and cold hand made drinks for you to choose using this $25 Gift Card

Black Tote/Gym Bag Value $45 item
Black Tote/Gym Bag Value $45
$20

Starting bid

The perfect bag, whether heading to the gym or away for a weekend. This bag has many different pockets, one inside for your shoes, and many more. It even has a 'sleeve' on the outside for you to slide over your retractable suitcase handle allowing you to use it as your personal carry on.

Gift Card McDonald's Value $15 item
Gift Card McDonald's Value $15
$5

Starting bid

So many items to choose from at McDonald's. Get this card and go check out the options for yourself :)

The Ultimate Dinning Gift Card Value $50 item
The Ultimate Dinning Gift Card Value $50
$35

Starting bid

Dinning in or take out, you can choose from any of the restaurants above with the Ultimate Dinning Gift Card.

2 - Nature Folk Two Hour Thermal Circuit Pass Value $144 item
2 - Nature Folk Two Hour Thermal Circuit Pass Value $144
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy saunas, hot pool, cold plunge to help detox and relax your body. Resting areas are beautiful and there is complimentary salt scrub room and face mask. Go with someone or go twice yourself :)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!