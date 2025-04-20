Blomidon Naturalists Society Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
All regular member privileges plus you make at least a $20 donation to the work of the BNS and receive a charitable tax receipt for the extra donation. Please complete this $30 advocacy member form first, then return to this member page to complete the donation box at the bottom.
Valid until March 19, 2027
All membership privileges including a print copy of the Beyond the Tides magazine.
Valid until March 19, 2027
All membership privileges for all members of the family and you receive one print copy of the Beyond the Tides magazine per family.
Valid until March 19, 2027
All membership privileges including a print copy of the Beyond the Tides magazine.
Valid until March 19, 2027
All membership privileges as above. When completing the form put the name and address of the gift recipient in the fields and use your own credit card to pay. This will generate an immediate thank you e mail and member card to the gift recipient (wrecking any planned surprise.)
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