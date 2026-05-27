Bloom and Brunch: A Garden Affair to GrowHER

Bloom & Brunch: A Garden Affair to GrowHER





A beautifully curated brunch and high tea where purpose blossoms.

Join us for a garden-inspired experience rooted in community, conversation, and transformation. This special event invites women across South Florida to plant powerful seeds of opportunity in the lives of Black and Latina girls through EmpowHERto. Together, we’ll nourish the next generation of leaders: one bloom, one story, one gift at a time.

Help us plant seeds of opportunity; one bloom at a time.

This special event will include:

A beautifully curated brunch and high-tea experience

A live performance by a guest instrumentalist

A hands-on create-your-own floral bouquet station

Inspiring networking opportunities with dynamic women leaders and changemakers

Raffle, Giveaways and much more





All proceeds will support EmpowHERto’s We Give, She Grows

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM EST

Location: TBD

Tickets:

General Admission:$125

Early Bird $1o0 from June 1st to July 15th

Note: Space is limited for this intimate event — reserve your spot early!

About EmpowHERto:

EmpowHERto is a nonprofit organization located in the GTA dedicated to creating spaces and opportunities for young minority girls to thrive through programs in STEM, education, and wellness.

Visit our website at www.empowherto.org to learn more about us.