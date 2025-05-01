Bloom Benefit Gala: Healing At The Root Together

Business name included in the event program
Social media mentioning
Two complimentary tickets
Rain Sponsor
$1,750
Logo included in the event program
Logo featured in select social media posts
Verbal recognition from the stage
Four complimentary tickets
Sun Sponsors
$3,750
Logo featured on all event materials
Logo included in the event program
Logo featured in select social media posts
Verbal recognition from the stage
Six complimentary tickets
Logo displayed at event (sign must be provided)
Logo featured on all event materials
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Logo included in the event program
Logo featured in select social media posts
Verbal recognition from the stage
Four complimentary tickets
