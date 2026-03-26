Blue Canoe Yoga_Rosedale

Zen Yoga is our classic heated foundational yoga practice—but don't let that fool you! It can be just as challenging as it is accessible to beginners. This class is a hatha style of practice and offers a set series of 40 postures, each one held for 30-45 seconds to help build endurance, muscular strength, and flexibility. This class is suitable for students with varying degrees of yoga experience. Postures can be modified to meet the needs of both beginners and more experienced students. Beginners are encouraged to start here. This class takes place in a heated room.