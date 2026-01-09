Blue Mountain Overnight Ski Trip ⛷️

This ticket is for Non-Innis UofT students. It is advised that these ticketholders go on the trip as a plus one of an Innis student. Each Innis student is allowed to take a maximum of one Non-Innis plus one.



This ticket is for those planning to ski or snowboard on both days (February 18th and 19th). Students can also spend their time at the resort, in the village and/or participate in any of the following activities for free:

- Snowshoeing trails (rentals included)

- Woodview Skating Trail (rentals included)

- Canopy Climb Net Adventure