Boat Birdin '26

About this event
(Heavily Subsidized - Limited Quantity) For those facing intersectional financial hardship or systemic exclusion: ✅ You experience severe financial constraints ✅ Paying more would prevent you from meeting basic needs ✅ You have faced long-term financial instability, generational poverty, or systemic barriers If this tier is still inaccessible, please reach out—we may have additional more subsidized spots.
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