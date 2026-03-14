Special Bird Service Society

Hosted by

Special Bird Service Society

About this event

Boat Birdin '26

1 Dallas Rd

Victoria, BC V8V 0B2, Canada

🌿 Equity Sustainer
$150
(Subsidised but paying a sustainable amount for the group) For those with financial privilege who want to support access for others: ✅ You have generational wealth, savings, or financial security ✅ You travel, dine out, or participate in hobbies without financial stress ✅ You have disposable income and job stability ✅ You wish to pay forward by subsidizing community tickets What You’re Funding: Your support helps ensure that historically excluded and lower-income attendees can participate.
🐦 Standard Ticket
$125
(Subsidized but contributing positively) For those with a stable income but limited financial flexibility: ✅ You can cover your needs but have to budget for extras ✅ You have a steady income but little to no savings ✅ You may experience some financial stress but can generally afford non-essentials ✅ You want to contribute fairly but cannot stretch to cover others
🌱Community Care Ticket
$100
(Reduced Rate) For those facing financial barriers due to systemic or personal circumstances: ✅ You have limited disposable income or financial strain ✅ You have student debt, caregiving responsibilities, or limited job security ✅ You experience barriers due to systemic inequities (e.g., race, disability, migration status, class background, gendered pay gaps) ✅ You may rely on mutual aid, community support, or government assistance
🫂Accessibility Ticket
$75

(Heavily Subsidized - Limited Quantity) For those facing intersectional financial hardship or systemic exclusion: ✅ You experience severe financial constraints ✅ Paying more would prevent you from meeting basic needs ✅ You have faced long-term financial instability, generational poverty, or systemic barriers If this tier is still inaccessible, please reach out—we may have additional more subsidized spots.

🤲🏾Equity Seeking Ticket
$50
Lowest Cost – Limited Spots (for BIPOC folks only at this time) ✅ You face financial hardship and the other tiers are still out of reach ✅ You live paycheck to paycheck, are unemployed, or face major financial insecurity ✅ You have a high cost of living with little or no disposable income
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