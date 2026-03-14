Boat Birdin '26

(Subsidised but paying a sustainable amount for the group) For those with financial privilege who want to support access for others: ✅ You have generational wealth, savings, or financial security ✅ You travel, dine out, or participate in hobbies without financial stress ✅ You have disposable income and job stability ✅ You wish to pay forward by subsidizing community tickets What You’re Funding: Your support helps ensure that historically excluded and lower-income attendees can participate.

(Subsidised but paying a sustainable amount for the group) For those with financial privilege who want to support access for others: ✅ You have generational wealth, savings, or financial security ✅ You travel, dine out, or participate in hobbies without financial stress ✅ You have disposable income and job stability ✅ You wish to pay forward by subsidizing community tickets What You’re Funding: Your support helps ensure that historically excluded and lower-income attendees can participate.

More details...