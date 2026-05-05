Exploria

Hosted by

Exploria

About this event

Body Language 5

1538 Mt Pleasant Rd

Petite Rivière Bridge, NS B0J 2T0, Canada

Weekend Pass - 1st Tier
$160

⦿ Weekend Pass gives full-weekend access to the festival from start to finish.
⦿ Doors begin on Friday/Saturday at 12pm.
⦿ Two-nights of camping and shuttle service during specific operational hours.

Weekend Pass - 2nd Tier
$175

⦿ Weekend Pass gives full-weekend access to the festival from start to finish.
⦿ Doors begin on Friday/Saturday at 12pm.
⦿ Two-nights of camping and shuttle service during specific operational hours.

Friday Pass
$85

⦿ Access to the festival on Friday only.
⦿ Doors beginning at 12pm.
⦿ Musical programming from 4pm to 4am
⦿ One-night of camping, and shuttle service during specific operational hours.

Saturday Pass
$90

⦿ Access to the festival on Saturday only.
⦿ Doors beginning at 12pm.
⦿ Musical programming from 3pm to 6am.
⦿ One-night of camping, and shuttle service during specific operational hours.

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