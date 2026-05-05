Body Language 5

About this event
⦿ Weekend Pass gives full-weekend access to the festival from start to finish.
⦿ Doors begin on Friday/Saturday at 12pm.
⦿ Two-nights of camping and shuttle service during specific operational hours.
⦿ Weekend Pass gives full-weekend access to the festival from start to finish.
⦿ Doors begin on Friday/Saturday at 12pm.
⦿ Two-nights of camping and shuttle service during specific operational hours.
⦿ Access to the festival on Friday only.
⦿ Doors beginning at 12pm.
⦿ Musical programming from 4pm to 4am
⦿ One-night of camping, and shuttle service during specific operational hours.
⦿ Access to the festival on Saturday only.
⦿ Doors beginning at 12pm.
⦿ Musical programming from 3pm to 6am.
⦿ One-night of camping, and shuttle service during specific operational hours.
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