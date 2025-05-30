Bohême Système

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Bohême Système

About this event

Bohême Système 2025

3565 Chem. du Lac-Legault

Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, QC J0T 2J0, Canada

Late Bird
$222.22

$193.23+tx -- Standard Ticket

💯💯💯
$333.33

$289.85+tx -- Sustainability Ticket: more budget to make cool things happen + more communal food

Patron of the Arts
$420

365.22+tx -- 👑🤹‍♂️

Accessibility Ticket
$1,000,000

We have a set amount of discounted tickets available for people in marginalized communities and who are experiencing structural adversity. If that does not describe you, these tickets are not for you. If that does describe you, please write to us at [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!