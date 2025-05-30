Bohême Système 2025

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About this event
$193.23+tx -- Standard Ticket
$289.85+tx -- Sustainability Ticket: more budget to make cool things happen + more communal food
365.22+tx -- 👑🤹♂️
We have a set amount of discounted tickets available for people in marginalized communities and who are experiencing structural adversity. If that does not describe you, these tickets are not for you. If that does describe you, please write to us at [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!