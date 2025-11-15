Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy high-energy drummers, dazzling dancers, and a spacious dance floor where you can move all night long with Exquisite Dining with a lavish Indian dinner, complete with decadent desserts.
Relax in our cozy hookah lounge, and take part in a silent, high-stakes live auction with incredible prizes.
Cash Bar to Sip and savour your favourite drinks throughout the evening. Dress Code - Traditional or Formal evening wear encouraged.
As the Title Sponsor of Bollywood Affair 2026, your brand will stand at the forefront of one of Kamloops’ most dynamic cultural fundraising events. This premium partnership offers unmatched visibility, exclusive recognition, and a unique opportunity to align your organization with a night celebrating culture, community, and charitable impact.
Includes:
Our most exclusive tables, reserved for top supporters of the Bollywood Affair
Includes:
Ideal for businesses or groups looking to enjoy an elevated experience while supporting Bollywood Affair.
Includes:
A great value option for organizations wanting brand visibility while hosting a group at the Bollywood Affair.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!