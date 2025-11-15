Rotary Club Of Kamloops West

Rotary Club Of Kamloops West

About this event

BOLLYWOOD AFFAIR 2026

700 Victoria St

Kamloops, BC V2C 2B6, Canada

General Admission
$150

Enjoy high-energy drummers, dazzling dancers, and a spacious dance floor where you can move all night long with Exquisite Dining with a lavish Indian dinner, complete with decadent desserts.


Relax in our cozy hookah lounge, and take part in a silent, high-stakes live auction with incredible prizes.


Cash Bar to Sip and savour your favourite drinks throughout the evening. Dress Code - Traditional or Formal evening wear encouraged.

Title Sponsorship – Bollywood Affair 2026
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Title Sponsor of Bollywood Affair 2026, your brand will stand at the forefront of one of Kamloops’ most dynamic cultural fundraising events. This premium partnership offers unmatched visibility, exclusive recognition, and a unique opportunity to align your organization with a night celebrating culture, community, and charitable impact.


Includes:

  • Exclusive Naming Rights: Event presented as “Bollywood Affair 2026, presented by [Your Company]” across all marketing, media, and event materials.
  • VIP Experience: One VVIP table (8 guests) with premium seating, early access, and dedicated service. With all the added perks
  • Stage Recognition: Formal acknowledgment during opening remarks and throughout the evening by event hosts.
  • Exclusive Recognition as the Event Photography Sponsor: Your brand will be credited on all official photos, galleries, and photography touchpoints before, during, and after the event.
VVIP Table
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Our most exclusive tables, reserved for top supporters of the Bollywood Affair

Includes:

  • Premium front-row placement
  • Premium Drink service & Wine at the Table
  • Special recognition during the event
  • Logo placement on event screens
  • Priority access to event entertainment opportunities
  • Access to Hookah Lounge included
VIP Table
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Ideal for businesses or groups looking to enjoy an elevated experience while supporting Bollywood Affair.


Includes:

  • Preferred seating area
  • Premium Drink service & Wine at the Table
  • Company logo on table signage
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Priority food service
Sponsored Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A great value option for organizations wanting brand visibility while hosting a group at the Bollywood Affair.


Includes:

  • MC Shoutout at the event
  • Recognition on website and event slideshow
  • A Group Photo in your amazing outfits
  • Company logo on table signage
Regular Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
