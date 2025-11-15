BOLLYWOOD AFFAIR 2026

Enjoy high-energy drummers, dazzling dancers, and a spacious dance floor where you can move all night long with Exquisite Dining with a lavish Indian dinner, complete with decadent desserts.





Relax in our cozy hookah lounge, and take part in a silent, high-stakes live auction with incredible prizes.





Cash Bar to Sip and savour your favourite drinks throughout the evening. Dress Code - Traditional or Formal evening wear encouraged.