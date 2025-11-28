Bollywood Affair 2026 - Additional Sponsorship

As the Selfie Booth Sponsor, your brand becomes the center of excitement and social engagement at Bollywood Affair 2026. The selfie booth is one of the most visited features of the event, drawing guests throughout the night to snap photos, share moments, and celebrate the experience.
Includes:
As a Wildlife of the Night Sponsor, your organization will be paired with a featured stuffed animal from the BC Wildlife Park, creating a meaningful connection between your brand and BC Wildlife Park. Each sponsor will have the opportunity to present their paired animal during the event and introduce it with a minimum starting bid at the fundraising auction.
For a $1,000 Wildlife of the Night sponsorship, your sponsored stuffed animal will enter the auction with a starting bid of $500. As the presenting sponsor, you’ll introduce the item on stage and highlight its connection to the BC Wildlife Park. From there, the goal is to encourage the crowd to outbid the starting amount, ideally raising the total up to — or beyond — your $1,000 sponsorship value.
