Bongmilanti Borshoboron 2025 Registration

*PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to zero before payment!
**PLEASE NOTE : Please select appropriate number of tickets for adults visiting the event!
**PLEASE NOTE : Organization will provide Free Pizza for kids of all ages. However, you can purchase a full Meal as well by adding an additional ticket
Borshoboron 2025 - Member Adult Entry + Food
$4.99
*PLEASE NOTE : Registration is Mandatory for all 2025 Paid Annual Members ,you need to keep the membership code shared over mail handy and provide the same when asked for in the form!
***PLEASE NOTE : Please select appropriate number of tickets for adults visiting the event!
**PLEASE NOTE : Organization will provide Free Pizza for kids of all ages. However, you can purchase a full Meal as well by adding an additional ticket
Borshoboron 2025 - Non- Member Adult Entry Only
$7.99
*PLEASE NOTE : This ticket entitles non-members to attend event only. No food coupon will be handed to guest
*PLEASE NOTE : No additional meal boxes will be available for purchase on the day of the event at the venue as all meal boxes are pre-ordered based on payment received.
Add a donation for BONGMILANTI - METRO VANCOUVER BENGALI CULTURAL ASSOCIATION
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!