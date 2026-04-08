Books Collection #2

Author: Shaykh Muhammad Bin Yahya al-Ninowy / Translated by RASHAD JAMEER





Part 1:

The Forty Hadith on the Virtues of al-Madinah al-Munawwarah, is an exceptional compilation of hadith by Shaykh Muhammad Al Ninowy, offering deep insight into the revered city of Madinah. It highlights the unparalleled virtues of this blessed city, making it a source of inspiration for every true lover of the final Messenger ﷺ.

Through meticulously selected narrations, this work illuminates the immense benefits and blessings associated with visiting Madinah and, more specifically, the sacred presence of the Messenger ﷺ. Each hadith serves as a reminder of the spiritual significance of this journey, guiding the hearts of those who seek closeness to the Prophet ﷺ.

Part 2:

Good Tidings for Lovers Visiting the Final Messenger ﷺ, offers practical tips, insights, and suggestions drawn from the author’s personal experiences and the wisdom passed down by scholars and teachers.

The author provides a step-by-step guide on how to approach a visit to the Final Messenger ﷺ, offering clear and concise advice. Alongside these practical tips, he shares his own firsthand experiences in navigating the emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects of this noble visitation.

Shaykh Muhammad Al Ninowy’s account of his innermost thoughts before entering the blessed precincts is deeply relatable, taking the reader on a journey to the very threshold of the Prophetic Masjid.

Whether you're planning to embark on the sacred journey of Umrah, or Hajj, this book is an invaluable companion. It is not only an essential read for anyone visiting Madinah, but also a cherished addition to any Muslim home library, enriching the soul and fostering an intimate connection with the beloved Prophet ﷺ.