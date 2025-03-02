Bookstore - HBC

The ESV Study Bible was designed to help you understand the Bible in a deeper way.
Extensive study notes, charts, maps, and articles make this study Bible a valuable resource for serious readers, students, and teachers of God’s Word.
Revive Your Hope and Thrive in Every Season In every part of your life journey—be it motherhood, education, a career, healthier living, or your walk with the Lord—seasons alternately difficult or full of joy arise. Let this gorgeous book encourage you through each one. Layered words, visual imagery, and grounding verses direct your heart to unshakeable, enduring truths as yourest in God''s character in times of hardshiprehearse God''s truth in times of renewalrespond in faith in times of growthremember God''s provision in times of abundance or need Each page offers your soul space to drink in God''s loving care. Return again and again to reflect on the ribbon of grace that runs through every part of your life.
This Journey Is as Perennial as the Seasons GraceLaced is about more than pretty florals and fanciful brushwork—it’s about flourishing. With carefully crafted intention, this special collector’s edition of Ruth Simon’s bestselling volume of seasonal devotions comes beautifully packaged in a Ruth Simons signature keepsake box and includes 64 additional pages of watercolor art that introduce new short meditations and thoughts to dwell on. Whatever you’re circumstance, you will be encouraged to become deeply rooted in God’s faithful promises. GraceLaced extends a soul-stirring invitation to draw close to God while… resting in who He isrehearsing the truth He says about youresponding in faith to those truthsremembering His provision to sustain you, time and time again Who we are and who He is never changes, even though everything else rarely stays the same. Let this book point you to truth as you journey through the changing seasons of your heart.
Plant Yourself Firmly in God''s TruthUnearth a rich relationship with your Savior using guided questions for thought from artist and author Ruth Chou Simons. GraceLaced Seasons provides encouraging Scripture and beautiful art to help you delve deeper into God''s faithful promises. With plenty of space to record your sincere thoughts, humble gratitude, and heartfelt prayers, you will experience the beauty of change as each day becomes a reason to pour praise out to your Creator.Enjoy this experience by itself or use it as a companion to Ruth''s stunning bestseller, GraceLaced. Whichever season your heart is in, dig deeply into your Savior''s love and find promise and wisdom in each new day.
Reflect on God’s grace laced through every season of your heart with this blank journal divided into four sections: winter, spring, summer, and fall.
Use the lined pages to respond to prompts and questions from GraceLaced by Ruth Chou Simons—or simply enjoy this journal all on its own. Let your writing take you further on your walk with the Lord as Ruth’s gorgeous art inspires the journey.
ESV Scripture Journals pair the entirety of individual books of the Bible with lightly lined blank pages opposite each page of Bible text, allowing readers to take extended notes or record insights and prayers directly beside corresponding passages of Scripture.
These thin, portable notebooks are great for personal Bible reading and reflection, small-group study, or taking notes through a sermon series.
ESV Illuminated Scripture Journals pair the entirety of individual books of the New Testament with a lightly dotted blank page opposite each page of Bible text, providing space to creatively engage with and reflect on the Word of God. Hand-lettered, gold-ink illustrations by renowned artist Dana Tanamachi are interspersed throughout the blank pages, inviting readers to add their own artwork or reflections to each page. These thin, portable notebooks have unique gold-foil stamped covers and are great for art journaling, personal Bible reading and prayer, small-group Bible study, or taking notes through a sermon series.
Practical and down-to-earth, this short guide will equip you to come alongside a loved one who is hurting and offer comfort in ways that really help.
Christians know that daily Scripture reading is an essential spiritual discipline. But sometimes opening the Bible day in and day out can feel like a burden, rather than the joy and gift that it is. Spending even a few minutes reflecting on the truths found within God's word can strengthen your faith, help you resist sin, and inspire you to live for the eternal, unshakeable kingdom of God.
The ESV Everyday Gospel Bible features 365 daily devotional commentaries by Paul David Tripp embedded within the full ESV Bible text that follows an annual Bible reading plan. Along with gospel-rich introductions to each book of Scripture, Tripp highlights 120 doctrinal sidebars throughout, applying each to everyday life. The Bible concludes with 12 full-length articles in the back addressing real-life struggles such as anxiety, pride, sexuality, money, marriage, parenting, church, and work. Journeying with readers through a rich study of God's Word, Tripp leads believers into a daily experience of the rescuing and renewing grace of God.
Five college students pitch a tent by their car one dark night, not realizing they’ve set up camp by a military runway. They awake from a deep sleep to the shaking of the earth and a roar like mountains falling—the sound of a military transport plane taking off right over their heads. Can you imagine the visceral terror of that moment?
For author and biblical counselor Edward Welch, it was a glimpse of what the Israelites experienced in God’s presence at Mount Sinai. Our God is a consuming fire. His holiness and relentless love put our sin, our weakness, and our fears in perspective. If we can learn the fear of the Lord—a fear that in Christ is filled with gratitude, love, and devotion—we can break free of the fear of other people that so easily entangles us. We can experience joy in our Christian lives as we need other people less and love them more. This groundbreaking work has helped countless numbers of people to confront their fear of man and live in freedom.
365 Gospel-Centered Devotions for the Whole Year
"If you’re prone to wander, this book is for you.” —Matt and Lauren Chandler, Lead Pastor, The Village Church, Dallas, Texas; President, Acts 29 Church Planting Network; and his wife Lauren, writer; speaker; singer
"Paul's writing encourages those who have grown weary of the struggle, living under the weight of the world." —TobyMac, hip hop recording artist; music producer; songwriter
Mornings can be tough. Sometimes, a hearty breakfast and strong cup of coffee just aren’t enough. Offering more than a rush of caffeine, best-selling author Paul David Tripp wants to energize you with the most potent encouragement imaginable: the gospel.
Forget “behavior modification” or feel-good aphorisms. Tripp knows that what we really need is an encounter with the living God. Then we’ll be prepared to trust in God’s goodness, rely on his grace, and live for his glory each and every day.
The ESV Premium Gift Bible retains many of the popular features from the original Thinline Bible. This highly-affordable edition features a quality TruTone cover and a concordance, all in a portable format that is one inch thick. Containing the complete ESV text in readable type, the Premium Gift Bible offers the highest value for a thinline Bible at the best price.
How can God choose to save some and eternally punish others? What about my loved ones who are not believers? For many, contemplating predestination brings about fear, trepidation, controversy, and emotional exhaustion, making it a difficult topic to study—let alone view as a blessing.
This addition to the Short Studies in Systematic Theology series carefully examines God’s word to answer 15 commonly asked questions regarding the doctrines of election and reprobation. With helpful visuals, key definitions, answer summaries, and prayer responses, this concise guide is perfect for all believers who want to discover and delight in what God has revealed throughout Scripture. Readers will not only learn how God saves his people from their sins, but will be stirred to respond to him in worship.
If marriage shows us the shape of the gospel, singleness shows us its sufficiency.
Much of what we commonly assume about singleness—that it is primarily about the absence of good things like intimacy, family, or meaningful ministry—is either flat-out untrue or, at the very least, shouldn’t be true. To be single, we often think, is to be alone and spiritually hindered.
But the Bible paints a very different picture of singleness: it is a positive gift and blessing from God. This book seeks to help Christians—married and unmarried alike—value singleness as a gift from God so that we can all encourage singles to take hold of the unique opportunities their singleness affords and see their role in the flourishing of the church as a whole.
Answers to Tough Cultural Questions Presented to Christian Parents
Navigating the world for the first time can be challenging, especially when popular cultural beliefs contradict the teachings of Scripture. So when inevitable questions arise, parents must be equipped with sound biblical answers to guide their children through the complexities of modern lifeâ€”because if we fail to catechize our children, the world will surely step in to do it for us.Â
Written by husband and wife duo, Andrew and Christian Walker, this accessible and trusted guide helps busy parents quickly and effectively respond to their children's questions on a wide range of topics, including abortion, sexuality, transgenderism, technology, political engagement, and more. Each chapter contains age-appropriate prompts for parents of children at different stages of development and maturity. Parents can refer to each chapter as specific questions arise, study hot-button topics for future reference, or access a range of conversation starters to proactively cultivate biblical truth within their child's heart.
When a patient is diagnosed with dementia, it impacts not only the patient but also those who care for them. It can be devastating to watch loved ones lose the independence, personality, and abilities that once defined them, knowing there is no cure. How should Christians respond to a diagnosis of dementia?
Experienced geriatrician Dr. John Dunlop wants to transform the way we view dementia―showing us how God can be honored through such a tragedy as we respect the inherent dignity of all humans made in the image of God. Sharing stories from decades of experience with dementia patients, Dunlop provides readers, particularly caregivers, with a biblical lens through which to understand the experience and challenge of this life-altering disease. Finding Grace in the Face of Dementia will help you see God's purposes as you love and care for those with dementia.
Drawing on content adapted from the best-selling ESV Study Bible and the ESV Women's Devotional Bible, this study Bible was created for women who are serious about God’s Word, want to learn more about what the Bible teaches, and want to apply Scripture’s life-changing truth to everyday life. The ESV Women’s Study Bible features over 523,000 words of study note content, along with over 350 sidebars connecting Scripture to life, book introductions and timelines, character sketches of key figures, detailed maps and illustrations, articles on important theological topics, and elegant artwork from artist Dana Tanamachi interspersed throughout. Contributors include best-selling authors like Jen Wilkin, Lauren Chandler, Ann Voskamp, Trillia Newbell, Kristyn Getty, and more.
Inductive Bible Study Helps Readers Understand Colossians and Philemon
While confined to house arrest, the apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Colossian church and to the man who hosted the church in his house. Paul’s words brought clarity to confusion, hope where there was fear, and called for unity amid this especially diverse congregation. His letters were not only reminders for them, but also for modern readers in the church today, of the eternal impact of Christ’s life, death, and resurrection.
This first volume in the Every Moment Holy series contains liturgies for the ordinary events of daily life — liturgies for "Feasting with Friends" or "Laundering" or "the First Hearthfire of the Season." These are ways of reminding us that our lives are full of sacred purpose even when, especially when, we are too busy or too caught up in our busyness to notice.
EVERY MOMENT HOLY, Vol. 2: DEATH, GRIEF, & HOPE, is a book of liturgies for seasons of dying and grieving--liturgies such as "A Liturgy for the Scattering of Ashes" or "A Liturgy for the Loss of a Spouse" or "A Liturgy for the Wake of a National Tragedy" or "A Liturgy for the Weighing of Last-Stage Medical Options." These are ways of reminding us that our lives are shot through with sacred purpose and eternal hopes even when, especially when, suffering and pain threaten to overwhelm us.
EVERY MOMENT HOLY, Vol. 3: The WORK OF THE PEOPLE is a book of liturgies for daily moments across all walks of life. Drawing on a range of writers, artists, poets, songwriters, and pastors (with Douglas Kaine McKelvey both writing and editing), this collection represents a community of believers engaged in the work of reminding all of us that our lives are shot through with sacred purpose and eternal hopes even in the midst of the everyday moments that make up our lives.
A compelling true tale of love and devotion as a husband cares for his ill wife. He shares the story of their struggles and the remarkable lessons they have learned together about God''s love.
A Good Marriage Begins with God.
It is our natural tendency to seek personal happiness and satisfaction in marriage. We often give our own needs, wants, and goals first priority. But what is God’s design for our marriages? With clarity and conviction, Christopher Ash turns us away from marriage for ourselves and toward marriage in the service of God. With practical applications for everyday life, Ash shows us God’s purposes and patterns for every part of the marriage relationship.
By realigning our hopes, expectations, and goals for marriage according to the Bible, we will discover the deep joy and lasting fulfillment that comes from a God-centered marriage.
