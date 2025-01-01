Sales closed

Boomer’s Haven - Animal Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Music Night & Silent Auction

SkyBound Aerials
$80

Starting bid

1.5 hr Aerial Party for up to 8 active participants (combo of aerial lessons + food time OR all aerials) CHOOSE 3 APPARATUS (SILKS, LYRA, TRAPEZE, HAMMOCK) with SkyBound Aerials valued at $200 - donated by SkyBound Aerials www.skyboundaerials.ca

Sunny Cider - Tasting
$60

Starting bid

Cider tasting for a group of 10 people at Sunny Cider 1-3300 14‬‭th‬
‭ Avenue NE, Calgary Known for their Alberta made and award winning ciders. Value $140 - donated by Sunny Cider www.sunnycider.ca

Dewalt Radio & Gear
$80

Starting bid

Dewalt Radio, Hoodie large, T-shirt large and hat. Value over $200 (battery NOT included) - anonymous donor

Paw & Soul Cat Basket item
Paw & Soul Cat Basket
$32

Starting bid

Paw and Soul Cat Basket - includes

~ Two - 45 minute Cat Companion Visits Expires August 1, 2026 

~ toy basket

~ blanket

~ 2 Paw and Soul catnip Kickers

~ Paw and Soul catnip toy

~ cat treats

~ cat toys,

Value $80 donated by Paw and Soul www.pawandsoul.ca 

Offered in the following communities only: Auburn Bay, Copperfield, Cranston, Douglasdale, Douglasglen, Mahogany, Mckenzie Lake, Mckenzir Towne, New Brighton, Rangeview & Seton 

Pivot with Plants 2 Personal Training Sessions item
Pivot with Plants 2 Personal Training Sessions
$75

Starting bid

2 - 1 hr 1:1 personal training sessions with Ashely Gillies from Pivot With Plants, at a private gym in downtown Calgary. Value $190 - donated by Pivot With Plants https://www.instagram.com/pivotwithplants?igsh=ZnV1bGhyNXM0cnJu

Good Spirit Wellness Reiki Session item
Good Spirit Wellness Reiki Session
$50

Starting bid

One reiki session for you or your animal Value $120 - Expires December 31, 2025 - donated by Good Spirit Wellness https://www.instagram.com/goodspirit_wellness?igsh=MWJ4bzJyN3F5enBzMg==

Good Spirit Wellness Gem Bracelet item
Good Spirit Wellness Gem Bracelet
$15

Starting bid

Custom made Gem Bracelet Value $40 - Expires December 31, 2025 - donated by Good Spirit Wellness https://www.instagram.com/goodspirit_wellness?igsh=MWJ4bzJyN3F5enBzMg==

Flying Squirrel South Calgary
$18

Starting bid

2 - 1 hr Jump Passes Value $46 - donated by Flying Squirrel South Calgary www.flyingsquirrelsports.ca

Matt & Nat + Pedi kits
$52

Starting bid

Matt & Nat Salo Vegan Crossbody Bag, 11"Hx10.75"Lx2.75" D in black with 3 - Pedi Moments pedicure kits Value over $130 - anonymous donor

5 - Bacnon gf packages
$20

Starting bid

5 take home packages of Pachamama's gf Bacnon, delicious and perfect to add to any home cooked meal. Value $50 - donated by Pachamama Soul www.pachamamasoulyyc.ca

Painted Bedroom item
Painted Bedroom
$110

Starting bid

Have a room that needs a facelift? This husband and wife duo with 50 years combined experience will paint either 10x10 bedroom or bathroom (or smaller) - by Rokosh Decorating (paint NOT included) Value $275- donated by Rokosh Decorating

Cat Wicker Basket Set
$30

Starting bid

This cat set includes a cat wicker basket, sisal cat scratcher and a whale felt cat tunnel. Retails for $75 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas

Dog Rocketship Package
$28

Starting bid

This dog set includes a rocketship dog sprinkler, a garden auto filling water fountain and a ceramic water/food dish. Retails for $70 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas

Fitness Set
$30

Starting bid

This fitness set includes a Gaiam yoga mat, 2 yoga blocks, a hot/cold roller and a mini body roller. Retails for $75 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas

Dog Picture and Lamp
$26

Starting bid

This dog set includes a dog lamp and the framed print is 22” x18”. Retails for $65 -donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas

Wooden Bone Gate Package
$50

Starting bid

This dog set includes a wooden gate (panels are 23” x13”), a picture frame, elevated dog bowls, a leash hanger and potty bells. Retails for $125 -donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas

Shabby Chic Cat Wall Hook Package
$32

Starting bid

This cat set includes a shabby chic cat wall hook, a cat lamp and a reversible sign “Sorry, I have plans with my cat/ Sorry I have plans with my dog”. Retails for $80 -donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas

Baby Basket
$58

Starting bid

Baby Basket contains:
~ Framed Artwork
~ Reusable Blanket
~ Fuzzy Baby Blanket
~ Diapers
~ Wipes
~ Baby Hangers
~ Bunny Toy
~ Board Book
~ Bibs (3pk)
~ Rainbow Stacker
~ Soothers
~ Live Clean Baby Wash & Lotion
Value $143 - anonymous donor

Norwex Cleaning Package
$36

Starting bid

Norwex Cleaning Package contains:
~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Dusting Mitt
~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Window Cloth
~ Bamboo Microfibre with Baclock Multi-Purpose Cloth
Value $90 - anonymous donor

Coffee Lover Basket
$13

Starting bid

Coffee Lovers Basket contains:
~ Beautiful Porcelain Mug
~ 1lb package of Starbucks Deal Roast Coffee
~ Biscoff Cookies
~ $15 Starbucks Gift Card
Value $32 - anonymous donor

Farmasi Spa Basket
$16

Starting bid

Farmasi Spa Basket contains:
~ Dr. C.Tuna Paprika 7 Chili Balsam Massage Gel (A combination of Red Chili, Ginger, Nettle, Menthol & essential oils to soothe)
~ Dr. C.Tuna Pferde Horse Chestnut Balsam Massage Gel (Enriched with Horse Chestnut, St.John’s Wort, Mint and Menthol promote muscle relaxation)
Value $40 - donated by Jolene Hutmacher

Pampered Pooch Basket
$50

Starting bid

Pampered Pooch Basket contains:
~ Norway Pet Towel (with BacLock and OEKO-TEX) (convenient, built-in pockets for holding and drying your pet)
~ Norwex 2-in-1 Dry Shampoo & Conditioner
~ Norway Dog Deodorizer Spray
~ Dog Toys
Value $124 - anonymous donor

Pampered Cat Package
$37

Starting bid

Pampered Cat Package contains:
~ Velvety Soft Microfibre Bed
~ Hypoallergenic Wipes
~ Cat Nail Clippers
~ Scratch Board
~ Tilted/Elevated Cat Dish
~ 2 Temptations Purrrr-ee Pouches
~ Megabuck Temptations Treats
~ 3 Iams Perfect Portions Food
~ Lazy Kitten Gourmet Salmon Treats
~ Woodlands Critters Catnip Toys
~ Catstages Treat Tumbler
~ 4 Assorted Cat Toys
Value $92 - anonymous donor

The Grinning Goat Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Gift Certificate redeemable online for The Grinning Goat Value $100 - donated by The Grinning Goat www.grinninggoat.ca

Breathe Hot Yoga
$84

Starting bid

Breathe Hot Yoga 1 month unlimited membership Value $209 - Expires November 11, 2025 - donated by Breathe Hot Yoga www.breathehotyoga.ca

FARRM Tour - JULY 19, 2025
$16

Starting bid

FARRM (Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement) JULY 19, 2025 Tour 11am - 2pm - Value $40 - donated by Nathalie Martel www.farrmrescue.org

Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary - Sanctuary Walk
$28

Starting bid

2 Sanctuary Walk Tour passes for Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary Value $70 - Expires July 11, 2026 - donated by Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary www.yamnuskawolfdogsanctuary.com

Social Grounds Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Social Grounds gift card valid toward in-store purchases of menu items, retail products or classes Value $50 - donated by Social Grounds www.socialgroundsyyc.ca

VEGHAMMER Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

VEGHAMMER gift certificate redeemable at For Goodness Bake Value $50 - donated by For Goodness Bake www.forgoodnessbake.ca

The Laugh Shop passes
$65

Starting bid

6 - Admit One passes, can be used on any regular priced event Value $162.89- Expires January 10, 2026 - donated by The Laugh Shop www.laughshopcalgary.com

Equilique Interactive Sculpture
$5

Starting bid

Equilique System Balancing, Magnetic Interactive Sculpture from John Perry pre-owned, original value $60 - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca They are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters

Sterling Silver Necklace & Earring Set plus $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Necklace and Earrings Set preowned, original value $50 + $25 Gift Card for 17th Ave Thrift - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca They are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters

Cat Window Perch
$3

Starting bid

Cat Window Perch 22" x 16" pre-owned, original value $27 - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca They are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters

Pandora Bracelet plus Charms
$80

Starting bid

Pandora bracelet with 3 charms, pre-owned - never worn, original value $260 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski

Ladies Ice Skates
$33

Starting bid

Softec Ladies Ice Skates adjustable allowing multiple sizes from 6 to 9, pre-owned, excellent used condition, original value $110 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski

Men's Ice Skates
$30

Starting bid

Bauer Men's Ice Skates size 8, pre-owned, excellent used condition, original value $100 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski

Disney Frozen 1st Edition Collection
$120

Starting bid

Disney Frozen 1st Edition Collection, including 2 Animator Dolls NIB , estimated value $400 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski

Lululemon x Madhappy Swift Speed Tights
$42

Starting bid

Lululemon x Madhappy Swift Speed Tights 25" size 12, pre-owned, never worn, original value $138 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmouski

Dog Gone Art Photography Package
$170

Starting bid

Dog Gone Art Photography GIFT VOUCHER
PACKAGE INCLUDES
* The Photography Session: a 60-90 minute photo session for up to two dogs from the same household, outdoors on location or in our Calgary based studio,
* The Big Reveal: a purchase appointment in the comfort of your home or at an agreed location,
* Product: a 5in X 7in print of your choice, a $100 print credit to put towards wall art and
* Digitals: the matching digital image for printing or sharing on your socials
VALUED AT $425 - Expires July 2026 - donated by Dog Gone Art Photography www.doggoneart.ca

Starbucks - 24oz Green Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Green Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $10.99(original $35.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Green Tumbler (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Green Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $10.99(original $35.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Green Tumbler (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Green Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $10.99(original $35.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Green Tumbler (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Green Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $10.99(original $35.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 16oz Green Tumbler
$3

Starting bid

Starbucks 16oz Green Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $7.99(original $32.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Wicked Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Wicked Tumbler for cold beverages only - original $39.95 - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 12oz Latte Mug
$3

Starting bid

Starbucks 12oz vacuum insulated Latte Mug - original $31.95 - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - Latte Mug (Copy)
$3

Starting bid

Starbucks 12oz vacuum insulated Latte Mug - original $31.95 - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - Latte Mug (Copy)
$3

Starting bid

Starbucks 12oz vacuum insulated Latte Mug - original $31.95 - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Striped Tumbler
$6

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Striped Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $13.99(original $28.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Striped Tumbler (Copy)
$6

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Striped Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $13.99(original $28.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Red Tumbler
$8

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Red Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $20.99(original $41.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Red Tumbler (Copy)
$8

Starting bid

Starbucks 24oz Red Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $20.99(original $41.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 12oz Green Hot Tumbler
$6

Starting bid

Starbucks 12oz Green Hot Tumbler - reduced price $15.99(original $31.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Starbucks - 24oz Reusable Cold Cup
$2

Starting bid

Starbucks 2- 24oz Reusable Cold Cup Tumblers for cold beverages only - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.

Cat Themed - Glass Jars
$20

Starting bid

Cat Themed - glass jars 6" H x 3 1/2" D - approximate Value $60 - donated by Forever In My Heart Pet Memorials www.etsy.com/shop/ForevermemorialsCA

House of Skate passes
$29

Starting bid

House of Skate 4 2-for-1 skate passes - Value $72 - Expires October 11, 2025 www.houseofskate.ca

Pink Fairy Wing Necklace
$4

Starting bid

Pink Fairy Wing Necklace 22" cord - Value $9 - donated by Jackie Cooper

Art Deco Bracelet
$8

Starting bid

Art Deco Bracelet Copper & White - Value $20 - donated by Jackie Cooper

Silver and Purple Bracelet
$8

Starting bid

Silver and Purple bracelet - Value $20 - donated by Jackie Cooper

The Vegan Popcorn Company
$34

Starting bid

The Vegan Popcorn Company - 7 Bags of popcorn
~ Truffle & Herb
~ Basic Butter
~ Chili Lime
~ YYC Mix
~ Tangy Dill
~ Hot Buffalo Butter
~ Canadian Maple & Sea Salt
Value $84 - donated by The Vegan Popcorn Company www.theveganpopcorncompany.com

The Vegan Popcorn Company (Copy)
$34

Starting bid

The Vegan Popcorn Company - 7 Bags of popcorn
~ Truffle & Herb
~ Basic Butter
~ Chili Lime
~ YYC Mix
~ Tangy Dill
~ Hot Buffalo Butter
~ Canadian Maple & Sea Salt
Value $84 - donated by The Vegan Popcorn Company www.theveganpopcorncompany.com

Cat Statue
$20

Starting bid

Cat statue, made in Italy. 13.5” tall. Retails for $50 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas

Magpie Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

Magpie 2 - $25 Gift Cards - Value $50 - donated by Magpie www.magpieyyc.com

The Attic - Carly's Angels Drag Show
$96

Starting bid

Carly's Angels Drag Show 2026 Season - Value $240 - donated by The Attic Plant - Based Pizza and Pasta www.theatticyyc.ca

One of A Kind Vegan Ice Cream
$10

Starting bid

2 Pints of One of A Kind Vegan Ice Cream Lemon Biscoff Crumble and Caramel Sea Salt- Value $25.98 - donated by One of a Kind Ice Cream www.oneofakindveganicecream.com

Dog Supplies
$28

Starting bid

Dog Supplies
~ Oatmeal and Aloe Shampoo
~ Collapsible Doggie Dish
~ Lap it up Dog water bottle
~ 2-in-1 Flashlight & Doggie Bag Dispenser + extra bags
Value $70 - donated by Genesis Hair Salon www.genesissalon.ca

Dry Bar
$180

Starting bid

Dry Bar - by Designs by Gary and Aaron
27" Wide - hutch 43' High + Legs 28" High Detailed with
~ Metal picture frame to allow for dimmable back lightening
~ Fabricated custom metal legs
~ Hanging floating shelves and wine glass holders
Value $450 - donated by Designs by Gary and Aaron
https://www.instagram.com/designs.by.gary.and.aaron?igsh=dzA3emYwYTF4dmFn

Lavender Inspired Spa Gift Basket
$88

Starting bid

Lavender inspired Spa Gift Basket

Value $220


• Joe Fresh® Canada, Women's Micro Polar Fleece 2pc Pajama Set, size XL.


• North Muse© Crystal Healing Lavender Vanilla Reed Diffuser infused with real Dream Amethyst Crystals, 100ml.


• Lamb's Soapworks© Airdrie Alberta, Lavender Bergamot Hand & Body Lotion, 8oz.


• Lamb's Soapworks© Airdrie Alberta, Lavender Bath Bomb, 5oz.


• Pacifica® - 100% Vegan Collagen Hydrate & Plump Facial Mask, 18ml.


• True Glow by Conair® Touch-free Silicone Face Mask Applicator & Remover (battery not included).


• Que Bella Beauty© Relaxing Lavender Aromatherapy Mud Mask, 15g.


• Yardley London® Fine Fragrance Body Mist in English Lavender with Essential Oils, 8oz.


• New Bone China - 'vegan alternative' - Fine Porcelain Geometric Sculpted 12oz Mug in Lavender.


• Virtue Tea© Nelson BC, Organic Lavender Mint Herbal Pyramidal Tea Bags, 12ct.


• The Fairmont Empress© Decorative Tea Tongs of the Empress Royal China collection.


• Exfoliating Bath Sponge.


• Satin Sleep Mask.


• Afterglow Apothecary, Burnaby BC, Soy Wax Candle w/ Essential Oils in scent "Crazy Cat Lady", 2oz. - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski

Contrast Healthcare & Acupuncture Gift Certificate
$88

Starting bid

Contrast Healthcare & Acupuncture Gift Certificate with Sarah Anderson Dr.Ac. includes -2 acupuncture & fire-cupping sessions inc. initial consult - Value $221- donated by Sarah Anderson Dr.Ac. www.contrasthealth.ca

Daisy's - Cat Basket
$24

Starting bid

Value: $60

This cat basket will bring joy to you and your feline friends! It includes:

• a pair of Hugsmart Meow Buddies toys

• a large glitter ball toy with bell inside

• Friskies Party Mix Ocean Crunch flavour treats

• a Whisker City 3-pack of Dessert Bears toys

• 4 packages of Temptations Lickable Spoons – chicken and salmon flavour

• a wand toy with rainbow ribbon

• a catnip filled pillow

• a cat food can lid that fits various sizes of cans

• 2 cans of Tuna for Cats

• 6 assorted cat toys

About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and

off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are

most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly

trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the

owner, has a soft spot for rescues, giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially

Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping

reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring

and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all

new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to

meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement

methods and fear free, non-aversive tools. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr

Daisy's - dog basket
$68

Starting bid

Value: $170

This gift basket is perfect for your playful dog! It includes:

• a microfiber dog drying mat and towel with hand pockets

• Miller’s Forge large dog nail clippers

• a treat launcher

• a portable water dispenser

• an Ace2Ace pet hair removal brush

• a Jump! tri-frisbee dog toy

• a Petsmart Charity Toy

• a set of 4 balls

• a roll of poop bags and a container to attach to the leash

• a pair of socks for you!

About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and

off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are

most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly

trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the

owner, has a soft spot for rescues, giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially

Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping

reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring

and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all

new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to

meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement

methods and fear free, non-aversive tools https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr

Paw and Soul Pet Loss Grief Package
$40

Starting bid

Paw and Soul Pet Loss Grief Package - includes:

~ One - 60 minute Pet Loss Grief Coaching Session on Zoom

~ Pet Loss Grief Journal & Doodle Prompts booklet

~ 2 - Unlined Journals

~ Ball point pen

~ 12 pack assorted colour gel pens

~ Candle holder with battery operated votive

Value $100 - donated by Paw and Soul www.pawandsoul.ca 

Unbound Cordless Auto Hair Curler
$15

Starting bid

Unbound Cordless Auto Hair Curler with Cat Ear watch - previously owned new in box - Value $50 - donated by Gayle Kozak 

Pawticular - dog set
$42

Starting bid

Pawticular - dog set includes:

~ Thunder Shirt Sport large - helping dogs with anxiety

~ Max & Molly Gotcha Dog Collar large - smart ID that works with a lost and found app

Value $104 - donated by Particular Pet Supply www.pawticular.ca 

Pawticular - dog set (Copy)
$42

Starting bid

Pawticular - dog set includes:

~ Thunder Shirt Sport large - helping dogs with anxiety

~ Max & Molly Gotcha Dog Collar large - smart ID that works with a lost and found app

Value $104 - donated by Particular Pet Supply www.pawticular.ca 

Mann's BFF
$76

Starting bid

Mann’s BFF Certified Dog Training - Energy Treatments - Pet-Parent Coaching includes:

Your choice of 2 hour Session

~ Dog behaviour training & education OR 

~ Energy Balancing Treatment  for any pet (remote or in-person)

Value $190 - donated by Mann’s BFF www.mannsbff.ca 

Planted Life Coaching
$136

Starting bid

Planted Life Coaching 

~ 4 Personal Empowerment Online Coaching Sessions

~ Journal with pen

Value $340 - donated by Planted Life Coaching www.plantedlifecoaching.com 

M&M Food Market Basket
$20

Starting bid

M&M Food Market - Gift basket includes:

~ Paper Chef Parchment Paper

~ Cookina Parchminium reusable presentation and cooking mat

~ Kitchen Innovations professional silicone slotted spoon 

~ spatula

~ bbq brush 

~ Swedish Sponge Cloth

Value $50 M&M Main Street Airdrie 

