Boomer’s Haven - Animal Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Music Night & Silent Auction

Value: $60

This cat basket will bring joy to you and your feline friends! It includes:

• a pair of Hugsmart Meow Buddies toys

• a large glitter ball toy with bell inside

• Friskies Party Mix Ocean Crunch flavour treats

• a Whisker City 3-pack of Dessert Bears toys

• 4 packages of Temptations Lickable Spoons – chicken and salmon flavour

• a wand toy with rainbow ribbon

• a catnip filled pillow

• a cat food can lid that fits various sizes of cans

• 2 cans of Tuna for Cats

• 6 assorted cat toys

About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and

off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are

most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly

trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the

owner, has a soft spot for rescues, giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially

Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping

reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring

and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all

new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to

meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement

methods and fear free, non-aversive tools. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr