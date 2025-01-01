Boomer’s Haven - Animal Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Music Night & Silent Auction

Starting bid
1.5 hr Aerial Party for up to 8 active participants (combo of aerial lessons + food time OR all aerials) CHOOSE 3 APPARATUS (SILKS, LYRA, TRAPEZE, HAMMOCK) with SkyBound Aerials valued at $200 - donated by SkyBound Aerials www.skyboundaerials.ca
Cider tasting for a group of 10 people at Sunny Cider 1-3300 14th
Avenue NE, Calgary Known for their Alberta made and award winning ciders. Value $140 - donated by Sunny Cider www.sunnycider.ca
Dewalt Radio, Hoodie large, T-shirt large and hat. Value over $200 (battery NOT included) - anonymous donor
Paw and Soul Cat Basket - includes
~ Two - 45 minute Cat Companion Visits Expires August 1, 2026
~ toy basket
~ blanket
~ 2 Paw and Soul catnip Kickers
~ Paw and Soul catnip toy
~ cat treats
~ cat toys,
Value $80 donated by Paw and Soul www.pawandsoul.ca
Offered in the following communities only: Auburn Bay, Copperfield, Cranston, Douglasdale, Douglasglen, Mahogany, Mckenzie Lake, Mckenzir Towne, New Brighton, Rangeview & Seton
2 - 1 hr 1:1 personal training sessions with Ashely Gillies from Pivot With Plants, at a private gym in downtown Calgary. Value $190 - donated by Pivot With Plants https://www.instagram.com/pivotwithplants?igsh=ZnV1bGhyNXM0cnJu
One reiki session for you or your animal Value $120 - Expires December 31, 2025 - donated by Good Spirit Wellness https://www.instagram.com/goodspirit_wellness?igsh=MWJ4bzJyN3F5enBzMg==
Custom made Gem Bracelet Value $40 - Expires December 31, 2025 - donated by Good Spirit Wellness https://www.instagram.com/goodspirit_wellness?igsh=MWJ4bzJyN3F5enBzMg==
2 - 1 hr Jump Passes Value $46 - donated by Flying Squirrel South Calgary www.flyingsquirrelsports.ca
Matt & Nat Salo Vegan Crossbody Bag, 11"Hx10.75"Lx2.75" D in black with 3 - Pedi Moments pedicure kits Value over $130 - anonymous donor
5 take home packages of Pachamama's gf Bacnon, delicious and perfect to add to any home cooked meal. Value $50 - donated by Pachamama Soul www.pachamamasoulyyc.ca
Have a room that needs a facelift? This husband and wife duo with 50 years combined experience will paint either 10x10 bedroom or bathroom (or smaller) - by Rokosh Decorating (paint NOT included) Value $275- donated by Rokosh Decorating
This cat set includes a cat wicker basket, sisal cat scratcher and a whale felt cat tunnel. Retails for $75 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
This dog set includes a rocketship dog sprinkler, a garden auto filling water fountain and a ceramic water/food dish. Retails for $70 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
This fitness set includes a Gaiam yoga mat, 2 yoga blocks, a hot/cold roller and a mini body roller. Retails for $75 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
This dog set includes a dog lamp and the framed print is 22” x18”. Retails for $65 -donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
This dog set includes a wooden gate (panels are 23” x13”), a picture frame, elevated dog bowls, a leash hanger and potty bells. Retails for $125 -donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
This cat set includes a shabby chic cat wall hook, a cat lamp and a reversible sign “Sorry, I have plans with my cat/ Sorry I have plans with my dog”. Retails for $80 -donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
Baby Basket contains:
~ Framed Artwork
~ Reusable Blanket
~ Fuzzy Baby Blanket
~ Diapers
~ Wipes
~ Baby Hangers
~ Bunny Toy
~ Board Book
~ Bibs (3pk)
~ Rainbow Stacker
~ Soothers
~ Live Clean Baby Wash & Lotion
Value $143 - anonymous donor
Norwex Cleaning Package contains:
~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Dusting Mitt
~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Window Cloth
~ Bamboo Microfibre with Baclock Multi-Purpose Cloth
Value $90 - anonymous donor
Coffee Lovers Basket contains:
~ Beautiful Porcelain Mug
~ 1lb package of Starbucks Deal Roast Coffee
~ Biscoff Cookies
~ $15 Starbucks Gift Card
Value $32 - anonymous donor
Farmasi Spa Basket contains:
~ Dr. C.Tuna Paprika 7 Chili Balsam Massage Gel (A combination of Red Chili, Ginger, Nettle, Menthol & essential oils to soothe)
~ Dr. C.Tuna Pferde Horse Chestnut Balsam Massage Gel (Enriched with Horse Chestnut, St.John’s Wort, Mint and Menthol promote muscle relaxation)
Value $40 - donated by Jolene Hutmacher
Pampered Pooch Basket contains:
~ Norway Pet Towel (with BacLock and OEKO-TEX) (convenient, built-in pockets for holding and drying your pet)
~ Norwex 2-in-1 Dry Shampoo & Conditioner
~ Norway Dog Deodorizer Spray
~ Dog Toys
Value $124 - anonymous donor
Pampered Cat Package contains:
~ Velvety Soft Microfibre Bed
~ Hypoallergenic Wipes
~ Cat Nail Clippers
~ Scratch Board
~ Tilted/Elevated Cat Dish
~ 2 Temptations Purrrr-ee Pouches
~ Megabuck Temptations Treats
~ 3 Iams Perfect Portions Food
~ Lazy Kitten Gourmet Salmon Treats
~ Woodlands Critters Catnip Toys
~ Catstages Treat Tumbler
~ 4 Assorted Cat Toys
Value $92 - anonymous donor
Gift Certificate redeemable online for The Grinning Goat Value $100 - donated by The Grinning Goat www.grinninggoat.ca
Breathe Hot Yoga 1 month unlimited membership Value $209 - Expires November 11, 2025 - donated by Breathe Hot Yoga www.breathehotyoga.ca
FARRM (Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement) JULY 19, 2025 Tour 11am - 2pm - Value $40 - donated by Nathalie Martel www.farrmrescue.org
2 Sanctuary Walk Tour passes for Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary Value $70 - Expires July 11, 2026 - donated by Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary www.yamnuskawolfdogsanctuary.com
Social Grounds gift card valid toward in-store purchases of menu items, retail products or classes Value $50 - donated by Social Grounds www.socialgroundsyyc.ca
VEGHAMMER gift certificate redeemable at For Goodness Bake Value $50 - donated by For Goodness Bake www.forgoodnessbake.ca
6 - Admit One passes, can be used on any regular priced event Value $162.89- Expires January 10, 2026 - donated by The Laugh Shop www.laughshopcalgary.com
Equilique System Balancing, Magnetic Interactive Sculpture from John Perry pre-owned, original value $60 - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca They are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters
Sterling Silver Necklace and Earrings Set preowned, original value $50 + $25 Gift Card for 17th Ave Thrift - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca They are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters
Cat Window Perch 22" x 16" pre-owned, original value $27 - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca They are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters
Pandora bracelet with 3 charms, pre-owned - never worn, original value $260 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Softec Ladies Ice Skates adjustable allowing multiple sizes from 6 to 9, pre-owned, excellent used condition, original value $110 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Bauer Men's Ice Skates size 8, pre-owned, excellent used condition, original value $100 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Disney Frozen 1st Edition Collection, including 2 Animator Dolls NIB , estimated value $400 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Lululemon x Madhappy Swift Speed Tights 25" size 12, pre-owned, never worn, original value $138 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmouski
Dog Gone Art Photography GIFT VOUCHER
PACKAGE INCLUDES
* The Photography Session: a 60-90 minute photo session for up to two dogs from the same household, outdoors on location or in our Calgary based studio,
* The Big Reveal: a purchase appointment in the comfort of your home or at an agreed location,
* Product: a 5in X 7in print of your choice, a $100 print credit to put towards wall art and
* Digitals: the matching digital image for printing or sharing on your socials
VALUED AT $425 - Expires July 2026 - donated by Dog Gone Art Photography www.doggoneart.ca
Starbucks 24oz Green Tumbler for cold beverages only - reduced price $10.99(original $35.95) - donated by Starbucks Airdrie on Main St.
Cat Themed - glass jars 6" H x 3 1/2" D - approximate Value $60 - donated by Forever In My Heart Pet Memorials www.etsy.com/shop/ForevermemorialsCA
Pink Fairy Wing Necklace 22" cord - Value $9 - donated by Jackie Cooper
Art Deco Bracelet Copper & White - Value $20 - donated by Jackie Cooper
Silver and Purple bracelet - Value $20 - donated by Jackie Cooper
The Vegan Popcorn Company - 7 Bags of popcorn
~ Truffle & Herb
~ Basic Butter
~ Chili Lime
~ YYC Mix
~ Tangy Dill
~ Hot Buffalo Butter
~ Canadian Maple & Sea Salt
Value $84 - donated by The Vegan Popcorn Company www.theveganpopcorncompany.com
Cat statue, made in Italy. 13.5” tall. Retails for $50 - donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
Carly's Angels Drag Show 2026 Season - Value $240 - donated by The Attic Plant - Based Pizza and Pasta www.theatticyyc.ca
2 Pints of One of A Kind Vegan Ice Cream Lemon Biscoff Crumble and Caramel Sea Salt- Value $25.98 - donated by One of a Kind Ice Cream www.oneofakindveganicecream.com
Dog Supplies
~ Oatmeal and Aloe Shampoo
~ Collapsible Doggie Dish
~ Lap it up Dog water bottle
~ 2-in-1 Flashlight & Doggie Bag Dispenser + extra bags
Value $70 - donated by Genesis Hair Salon www.genesissalon.ca
Dry Bar - by Designs by Gary and Aaron
27" Wide - hutch 43' High + Legs 28" High Detailed with
~ Metal picture frame to allow for dimmable back lightening
~ Fabricated custom metal legs
~ Hanging floating shelves and wine glass holders
Value $450 - donated by Designs by Gary and Aaron
https://www.instagram.com/designs.by.gary.and.aaron?igsh=dzA3emYwYTF4dmFn
Lavender inspired Spa Gift Basket
Value $220
• Joe Fresh® Canada, Women's Micro Polar Fleece 2pc Pajama Set, size XL.
• North Muse© Crystal Healing Lavender Vanilla Reed Diffuser infused with real Dream Amethyst Crystals, 100ml.
• Lamb's Soapworks© Airdrie Alberta, Lavender Bergamot Hand & Body Lotion, 8oz.
• Lamb's Soapworks© Airdrie Alberta, Lavender Bath Bomb, 5oz.
• Pacifica® - 100% Vegan Collagen Hydrate & Plump Facial Mask, 18ml.
• True Glow by Conair® Touch-free Silicone Face Mask Applicator & Remover (battery not included).
• Que Bella Beauty© Relaxing Lavender Aromatherapy Mud Mask, 15g.
• Yardley London® Fine Fragrance Body Mist in English Lavender with Essential Oils, 8oz.
• New Bone China - 'vegan alternative' - Fine Porcelain Geometric Sculpted 12oz Mug in Lavender.
• Virtue Tea© Nelson BC, Organic Lavender Mint Herbal Pyramidal Tea Bags, 12ct.
• The Fairmont Empress© Decorative Tea Tongs of the Empress Royal China collection.
• Exfoliating Bath Sponge.
• Satin Sleep Mask.
• Afterglow Apothecary, Burnaby BC, Soy Wax Candle w/ Essential Oils in scent "Crazy Cat Lady", 2oz. - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Contrast Healthcare & Acupuncture Gift Certificate with Sarah Anderson Dr.Ac. includes -2 acupuncture & fire-cupping sessions inc. initial consult - Value $221- donated by Sarah Anderson Dr.Ac. www.contrasthealth.ca
Value: $60
This cat basket will bring joy to you and your feline friends! It includes:
• a pair of Hugsmart Meow Buddies toys
• a large glitter ball toy with bell inside
• Friskies Party Mix Ocean Crunch flavour treats
• a Whisker City 3-pack of Dessert Bears toys
• 4 packages of Temptations Lickable Spoons – chicken and salmon flavour
• a wand toy with rainbow ribbon
• a catnip filled pillow
• a cat food can lid that fits various sizes of cans
• 2 cans of Tuna for Cats
• 6 assorted cat toys
About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and
off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are
most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly
trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the
owner, has a soft spot for rescues, giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially
Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping
reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring
and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all
new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to
meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement
methods and fear free, non-aversive tools. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr
Value: $170
This gift basket is perfect for your playful dog! It includes:
• a microfiber dog drying mat and towel with hand pockets
• Miller’s Forge large dog nail clippers
• a treat launcher
• a portable water dispenser
• an Ace2Ace pet hair removal brush
• a Jump! tri-frisbee dog toy
• a Petsmart Charity Toy
• a set of 4 balls
• a roll of poop bags and a container to attach to the leash
• a pair of socks for you!
Paw and Soul Pet Loss Grief Package - includes:
~ One - 60 minute Pet Loss Grief Coaching Session on Zoom
~ Pet Loss Grief Journal & Doodle Prompts booklet
~ 2 - Unlined Journals
~ Ball point pen
~ 12 pack assorted colour gel pens
~ Candle holder with battery operated votive
Value $100 - donated by Paw and Soul www.pawandsoul.ca
Unbound Cordless Auto Hair Curler with Cat Ear watch - previously owned new in box - Value $50 - donated by Gayle Kozak
Pawticular - dog set includes:
~ Thunder Shirt Sport large - helping dogs with anxiety
~ Max & Molly Gotcha Dog Collar large - smart ID that works with a lost and found app
Value $104 - donated by Particular Pet Supply www.pawticular.ca
Mann’s BFF Certified Dog Training - Energy Treatments - Pet-Parent Coaching includes:
Your choice of 2 hour Session
~ Dog behaviour training & education OR
~ Energy Balancing Treatment for any pet (remote or in-person)
Value $190 - donated by Mann’s BFF www.mannsbff.ca
Planted Life Coaching
~ 4 Personal Empowerment Online Coaching Sessions
~ Journal with pen
Value $340 - donated by Planted Life Coaching www.plantedlifecoaching.com
M&M Food Market - Gift basket includes:
~ Paper Chef Parchment Paper
~ Cookina Parchminium reusable presentation and cooking mat
~ Kitchen Innovations professional silicone slotted spoon
~ spatula
~ bbq brush
~ Swedish Sponge Cloth
Value $50 M&M Main Street Airdrie
