Boomerz Boxing's Youth National Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $360 + HST
Train like a champion at Boomerz Boxing Club with a full 3-month membership!
Whether you're looking to get in the best shape of your life, build confidence, learn real boxing fundamentals, or just try something new — this membership gives you full access to our high-energy classes and supportive community.
💥 Unlimited class access
💥 Professional coaching
💥 Strength, conditioning & boxing skills
💥 All fitness levels welcome
Step into the gym. Push your limits. Join the Boomerz family.
This is your chance to experience the same training environment that develops competitive athletes — and builds strong, confident individuals inside and outside the ring.
Starting bid
An Amazing Dining Experience in London, Ontario
Enjoy an unforgettable meal at Craft Farmacy, one of London’s most loved local restaurants!
Known for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients and creative, seasonal menu, Craft Farmacy delivers bold flavors, handcrafted dishes, and an elevated dining experience in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Whether you're planning a date night, celebrating with friends, or simply treating yourself, this $100 gift card lets you experience one of the best culinary spots in the city.
🍷 Farm-to-table cuisine
🥩 Incredible mains & share plates
🍸 Craft cocktails & curated wine list
✨ A true local gem
Don’t miss your chance to win a night out at one of London’s finest restaurants — all while supporting Boomerz Boxing Youth on their road to Nationals!
Starting bid
Value: $350 + HST
Train with Purpose in London, Ontario
Level up your fitness with a 3-month membership to DeMelo Fitness — one of London’s premier strength and conditioning facilities!
Known for expert coaching, structured programming, and a motivating training environment, DeMelo Fitness helps members build strength, improve conditioning, and achieve real, measurable results.
Whether you're an experienced lifter or just starting your fitness journey, this membership gives you the opportunity to train in a supportive, high-performance setting.
🔥 Professional coaching
🏋️ Structured strength & conditioning programs
📈 Results-driven training
🙌 Positive, motivating community
This is your chance to invest in your health, build confidence, and experience one of London’s top training facilities — all while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to Nationals!
Starting bid
Get ready to win the ultimate prize for summer adventures, game days, camping trips, or backyard gatherings!
This 20L Premium Hard Cooler by McKinley is built to keep your drinks and snacks cold for hours with durable construction and superior insulation.
But that’s not all — it comes fully loaded with amazing goodies generously donated by Cathy Williams CPA! 🎉
🧊 Durable, heavy-duty design
🥤 Keeps contents cold for extended periods
🏕️ Perfect for camping, sports, beach days & tailgates
🎁 Packed with surprise items inside
A huge thank you to Kathy Williams for her generous support of our Boomerz Boxing Youth Team as they head to Nationals in Calgary!
Don’t miss your chance to win this awesome cooler bundle while supporting a great cause 👊🥊
Starting bid
From Forest City Exterior Washing
Refresh and restore your outdoor space with a professional $500 deck cleaning service generously donated by Forest City Exterior Washing!
This service covers up to 150 square feet, removing built-up dirt, grime, algae, and weather staining to bring your deck back to life.
✨ Professional exterior cleaning
✨ Safe & effective washing methods
✨ Boosts curb appeal
✨ Extends the life of your deck
Perfect for getting your backyard ready for spring and summer entertaining!
Thank you to Forest City Exterior Washing for supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to Nationals in Calgary 👊🥊
Starting bid
Value: $4,000
Upgrade your garage with a premium epoxy flake floor system generously provided by Seguin Protective Solutions Limited!
This prize includes a high-quality epoxy flake floor installation for a 2-car garage (up to 500 sq ft) — designed to deliver durability, style, and long-lasting protection.
🔥 Professional-grade epoxy coating
🎨 Choice of standard stock flake colours
🛠 Durable, seamless & easy-to-clean finish
🚗 Perfect for residential garages
If your space exceeds 500 sq ft, the winner may apply the $4,000 value toward a larger area and simply pay the additional square footage at $8.00 per sq ft.
📅 Prize must be redeemed before October 31, 2026, unless alternate arrangements are made directly with Seguin Protective Solutions management.
A huge thank you to Seguin Protective Solutions Limited for supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to the 2026 Nationals in Calgary! 👊🥊
Starting bid
Two Front Doors + Rear Window (One Colour)
Promote your business everywhere you go with a professional vehicle graphics package generously provided by Vinyl Destination!
This package includes custom-cut, high-quality vinyl graphics installed on:
✔️ Both front doors
✔️ Rear window
✔️ One colour design
Turn your vehicle into a moving billboard and build brand visibility 24/7. Whether you're a small business owner, contractor, or entrepreneur, vehicle graphics are one of the most cost-effective forms of advertising.
✨ Professional design & installation
✨ Durable, weather-resistant vinyl
✨ Clean, sharp, professional look
✨ Maximum local exposure
$300+HST Value -
Thank you to Vinyl Destination for supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to Nationals in Calgary 🥊🔥
Starting bid
Value: $38 Each ($152 Total Value)
Treat yourself (or share with friends!) with four spa manicures generously provided by Fantastic Nails & Spa.
Enjoy a relaxing, professional manicure experience that leaves your hands refreshed, polished, and looking their absolute best.
✨ Professional nail shaping & cuticle care
✨ Relaxing spa treatment
✨ Beautiful, long-lasting finish
✨ Perfect for a self-care day or girls’ outing
With a total value of $152, this is the perfect prize for anyone who deserves a little pampering — all while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to Nationals in Calgary! 👊🥊
Starting bid
Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage & Red Light Therapy
Relax, reset, and rejuvenate with a $200 gift certificate generously provided by Paradigm Medi Spa.
This certificate can be used toward a Brazilian lymphatic drainage massage and red light therapy treatment — a powerful combination designed to support circulation, reduce water retention, promote recovery, and enhance overall wellness.
💆♀️ Specialized lymphatic drainage technique
🔴 Red light therapy for skin & tissue support
✨ Helps reduce bloating & inflammation
🌿 A luxurious, restorative experience
Whether you're focused on wellness, recovery, or simply treating yourself, this is an incredible opportunity to experience advanced spa therapy — all while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to Nationals in Calgary! 🥊👊
Starting bid
Value: $40
Indulge your sweet tooth with 12 amazing, handcrafted cookies from Dough Belle Bakery!
Known for their rich flavors, soft centers, and absolutely irresistible taste, Dough Belle Bakery creates cookies that are perfect for sharing… or keeping all to yourself 😉
🎉 12 freshly baked gourmet cookies
🍫 Premium ingredients & bold flavors
💛 Locally made with care
🍪 Perfect for family nights, events, or a well-deserved treat
This delicious prize is sure to satisfy — all while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to Nationals in Calgary! 🥊🔥
Starting bid
Enjoy an incredible dining experience with a $100 gift card to Nikos Restaurant!
A local favorite in London, Nikos is known for its delicious Greek cuisine, generous portions, and welcoming atmosphere. From classic souvlaki and fresh seafood to mouthwatering appetizers and desserts, there’s something on the menu for everyone.
🍽️ Authentic Greek flavors
🥗 Fresh ingredients
👨👩👧👦 Perfect for family dinners or date nights
✨ A true local gem
Treat yourself to a fantastic meal while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to the 2026 Nationals in Calgary! 🥊🔥
Starting bid
Value: $750
Enjoy smooth, long-lasting results with 6 professional laser hair removal treatments generously provided by Telia Esthetics Perfected!
The winner can choose treatment for:
✔️ Underarms
OR
✔️ Men’s Neck
This advanced laser treatment is designed to safely and effectively reduce unwanted hair, leaving skin smoother with each session.
💎 Professional-grade technology
💎 Safe & effective treatments
💎 Long-lasting results
💎 Confidence-boosting care
A fantastic self-care prize valued at $750 — all while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to the 2026 Nationals in Calgary! 🥊🔥
Starting bid
Spice up your next meal with a $50 gift certificate to Dos Tacos!
Known for their bold flavours, fresh ingredients, and authentic Mexican street-style tacos, Dos Tacos is a local favourite for quick bites and satisfying meals.
🌶️ Fresh, made-to-order tacos
🌮 Authentic Mexican flavours
🥑 Quality ingredients
🔥 Perfect for lunch, dinner, or takeout
Enjoy a delicious meal while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to the 2026 Nationals in Calgary! 🥊🔥
Starting bid
Value: $50
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this fun and flavour-packed Candy Gift Basket generously provided by I Want Candy!
This colourful bundle includes:
🍬 4 Candy Kabobs
🍭 4 Mixed Candy Cones
🍫 4 x 350g Mixed Candy Bags
From sour and chewy to chocolatey and classic favourites, there’s something for everyone. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, family movie nights — or a well-deserved treat just for you!
A sweet prize that’s sure to make anyone smile — all while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to the 2026 Nationals in Calgary! 🥊🍬
Starting bid
Value: $145
Take the first step toward better movement and overall wellness with an Initial Visit for a Manual Osteopathic Assessment & Treatment generously provided by The David Clinic.
This comprehensive session includes a full-body assessment followed by hands-on treatment designed to identify restrictions, improve mobility, and support your body’s natural ability to heal.
✔️ Detailed assessment
✔️ Personalized hands-on treatment
✔️ Focus on alignment, mobility & pain relief
✔️ Professional, patient-centered care
Whether you’re dealing with tension, discomfort, or simply looking to move better, this is a valuable opportunity to invest in your health.
All while supporting the Boomerz Boxing Youth Team on their road to the 2026 Nationals in Calgary! 🥊🔥
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!