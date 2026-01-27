Hogan's Alley Society
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Hogan's Alley Society

About this event

Sales closed

Boots to Broadway: The Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1895 Venables St, Vancouver, BC V5L 2H6, Canada

1. BBQ Basket item
1. BBQ Basket
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: A Caring Community Member


Items included:

Master BBQ Apron

BBQ Utensils

Cedar Boards

BBQ Skewers

Baked Beans

Sauces: Dijon Mustard, Relish, Ketchup

3. Game Night Basket item
3. Game Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Diane Campbell


Items included:

White Wine

2 Wine Glasses

Murder Mystery Game

Dice

Dominoes

Uno

2 Decks of Card and Holder

Cribbage Board

4. Margarita Night Basket item
4. Margarita Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Tracy Mathieson & Warren Williams


Items included:

Margarita Drinks

Margarita Glasses

Bath Salts

Soaps

5. Movie Night Basket item
5. Movie Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Estelle Benjamin


Included Items:

Soft White Throw Blanket

Popcorn

Candies

Chocolates

Pop

7. Waffle Breakfast Basket item
7. Waffle Breakfast Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Connie Henry

Items included:

Single Waffle Maker

Mixing Bowl

Spatula

Pancake Mix

8. Spa Night Basket item
8. Spa Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Michele Alexander


Items included:

Body Polishing Gloves

Candle

Bar Soap

Hydrating Collagen

2 bath Bombs

3 Masks

3 Under Eyes Mask

Lip Mask

Pedicure Cream

9. Pasta Night Basket item
9. Pasta Night Basket
$70

Starting bid

Donated by: Tony Steel


Items included:

Wine

4 pastas

2 sauces

squeezable organic garlic

strainer

dishtowel set

low fat cookbook

olive oil apron

10. Crocheted Gucci “Bee” Purse item
10. Crocheted Gucci “Bee” Purse
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: Luxury Inspired by ETB


Items included:

Handcrafted Crocheted Gucci “Bee” Purse

11. Gardening Basket item
11. Gardening Basket
$85

Starting bid

Donated by: Margaret Macleod & David Wyse


Included Items:

Indoor Herb Garden Kit

Plant Pots

Trowel

Soil

Seeds

Planting Pot Mat

Gardening Belt

Gloves

Watering Jug

12. Hot Sauce Basket item
12. Hot Sauce Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Michele Alexander


Items included:

Roofs and Hoof’s Habanero

Boripique Puerto Rican Hot Sauce

Marie Sharp’s Habanero

Still Hot Sauce

Peri Peri Drizzle

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

Wasabi Hot Sauce

14a. Toe Comics - A Taste of the Naija Streets item
14a. Toe Comics - A Taste of the Naija Streets
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Toe Comics - Samuel Owonte, Author


Includes:

Taste of Naija Streets.

14b. Toe Comics - Trouble & Eze item
14b. Toe Comics - Trouble & Eze
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Toe Comics - Samuel Owonte, Author


Includes:

Trouble and Eze.

16. Panama Bucket Hat item
16. Panama Bucket Hat
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Michele Alexander


Items included:

Panama Bucket Hat

18. Digital Art Print item
18. Digital Art Print
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Katrin Kersey - Artist


Includes:

Picture

20. Vancouver Bandits Basketball - 4 Game Tickets item
20. Vancouver Bandits Basketball - 4 Game Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Vancouver Bandits


Includes:

4 tickets to one Vancouver Bandits game in the regular season.

21. Blaze Beauty Gloss & Liner Set item
21. Blaze Beauty Gloss & Liner Set
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Blaze Beauty


Includes:

1 High Shine Vanilla Scented Lip Gloss

1 Long Lasting Eyeliner Gel

22. Greeting Card Set item
22. Greeting Card Set
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Laverne Francis

A basket of 30 handmade greeting cards featuring a variety of designs. 


Includes:

5 Christmas

5 Thinking of You

10 Thank You

5 Happy Birthday

5 Grateful for You

30 envelopes

23. Indigenous Handmade Earrings 1
$25

Starting bid

24. Indigenous Handmade Earrings 2
$25

Starting bid

25. Handwoven Basket
$65

Starting bid

26. Basket of Love
$125

Starting bid

27. New Beginnings in Vancouver
$35

Starting bid

28. Star Girl Digital Art Print
$30

Starting bid

29. Three Sisters Jumping Rope
$125

Starting bid

30. Crocheted Gucci Bee Purse
$65

Starting bid

31. Kitchen Supplies Basket
$75

Starting bid

32. Tea Time Basket
$35

Starting bid

33. African Bucket Hat
$15

Starting bid

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