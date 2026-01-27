Boots to Broadway: The Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by: A Caring Community Member
Items included:
Master BBQ Apron
BBQ Utensils
Cedar Boards
BBQ Skewers
Baked Beans
Sauces: Dijon Mustard, Relish, Ketchup
Starting bid
Donated by: Diane Campbell
Items included:
White Wine
2 Wine Glasses
Murder Mystery Game
Dice
Dominoes
Uno
2 Decks of Card and Holder
Cribbage Board
Starting bid
Donated by: Tracy Mathieson & Warren Williams
Items included:
Margarita Drinks
Margarita Glasses
Bath Salts
Soaps
Starting bid
Donated by: Estelle Benjamin
Included Items:
Soft White Throw Blanket
Popcorn
Candies
Chocolates
Pop
Starting bid
Donated by: Connie Henry
Items included:
Single Waffle Maker
Mixing Bowl
Spatula
Pancake Mix
Starting bid
Donated by: Michele Alexander
Items included:
Body Polishing Gloves
Candle
Bar Soap
Hydrating Collagen
2 bath Bombs
3 Masks
3 Under Eyes Mask
Lip Mask
Pedicure Cream
Starting bid
Donated by: Tony Steel
Items included:
Wine
4 pastas
2 sauces
squeezable organic garlic
strainer
dishtowel set
low fat cookbook
olive oil apron
Starting bid
Donated by: Luxury Inspired by ETB
Items included:
Handcrafted Crocheted Gucci “Bee” Purse
Starting bid
Donated by: Margaret Macleod & David Wyse
Included Items:
Indoor Herb Garden Kit
Plant Pots
Trowel
Soil
Seeds
Planting Pot Mat
Gardening Belt
Gloves
Watering Jug
Starting bid
Donated by: Michele Alexander
Items included:
Roofs and Hoof’s Habanero
Boripique Puerto Rican Hot Sauce
Marie Sharp’s Habanero
Still Hot Sauce
Peri Peri Drizzle
Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce
Wasabi Hot Sauce
Starting bid
Donated by: Toe Comics - Samuel Owonte, Author
Includes:
Taste of Naija Streets.
Starting bid
Donated by: Toe Comics - Samuel Owonte, Author
Includes:
Trouble and Eze.
Starting bid
Donated by: Michele Alexander
Items included:
Panama Bucket Hat
Starting bid
Donated by: Katrin Kersey - Artist
Includes:
Picture
Starting bid
Donated by: Vancouver Bandits
Includes:
4 tickets to one Vancouver Bandits game in the regular season.
Starting bid
Donated by: Blaze Beauty
Includes:
1 High Shine Vanilla Scented Lip Gloss
1 Long Lasting Eyeliner Gel
Starting bid
Donated by: Laverne Francis
A basket of 30 handmade greeting cards featuring a variety of designs.
Includes:
5 Christmas
5 Thinking of You
10 Thank You
5 Happy Birthday
5 Grateful for You
30 envelopes
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!