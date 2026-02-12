Born to Be Heard Karaoke Night

Hosted by
About this event
Step up to the mic and show off your superstar skills! Includes one free drink and snack to keep your energy up while you rock the stage. Costumes are highly encouraged! All Rockstars are entered to win Best Performance of the Night!
Here for the fun, the music, and the vibes? Grab a spot in the audience and cheer on your friends while enjoying great tunes and a lively atmosphere. *Limited to support staff.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!