Boss Mares's Silent Auction #2

After chores, after school, after work…. some “You Time” is so important.

Enjoy Andrea’s shower steamers and Deb’s chocolate chip cookies.

Cozy up in this blanket with giant tassels and a whimsical pair of ponies

hand-felted by Vlada, and a hand-knitted scarf by Janita’s mom.

We hope these, and so much more, make you feel wonderful

~ because you are.

Basket valued at $260.