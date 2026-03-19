Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association
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Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association

Hosted by

Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association

About this event

Sales closed

Boss Mares's Silent Auction #2

Pick-up location

12504 Fox Dr NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2L6, Canada

You Time Coziness item
You Time Coziness item
You Time Coziness
$60

Starting bid

After chores, after school, after work…. some “You Time” is so important.
Enjoy Andrea’s shower steamers and Deb’s chocolate chip cookies.
Cozy up in this blanket with giant tassels and a whimsical pair of ponies
hand-felted by Vlada, and a hand-knitted scarf by Janita’s mom.
We hope these, and so much more, make you feel wonderful
 ~ because you are.
Basket valued at $260.

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