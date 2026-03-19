Boss Mares's Silent Auction #2

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
After chores, after school, after work…. some “You Time” is so important.
Enjoy Andrea’s shower steamers and Deb’s chocolate chip cookies.
Cozy up in this blanket with giant tassels and a whimsical pair of ponies
hand-felted by Vlada, and a hand-knitted scarf by Janita’s mom.
We hope these, and so much more, make you feel wonderful
~ because you are.
Basket valued at $260.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!