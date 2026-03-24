Boss Mares's Silent Auction #3

Check out this Duratote! Sharpen your horse care knowledge with the fantastic new Level 1 & 2 guide prepared by Maxum Equestrian (Alex & Crystal). Then put that knowledge to work with your own grooming tools. A hand-knitted scarf by Janita’s mom will keep you cozy on chilly barn days, Andrea’s shower steamers will help wash off the barn dust, and many tasty treats will keep you going (you bet Deb’s chocolate chip cookies are in there).



See the baskets close up in the WELCA classroom!

Basket valued at $220.