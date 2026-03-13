Ten Peaks Innovation Alliance Inc.

Hosted by

Ten Peaks Innovation Alliance Inc.

About this event

Bot Basics and Beyond: Your Introduction to Bot Programming Edmonton Aug 4 - 7, 2026

7727 98 St NW

Edmonton, AB T6E 5C9, Canada

Edmonton - Morning Camp
$157.50

Morning Camp - Ritchie Community Hall
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM (Doors open at 8:15 AM)

Edmonton - Morning Camp Lower Income Application
Pay what you can

Morning Camp - Ritchie Community Hall
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM (Doors open at 8:15 AM)


To qualify for this option you must apply and receive email notification from Ten Peaks your application is accepted according to Statistics Canada low income Cut-Off Table - see our pdf noted on our camp registration page.


You must provide proof of lower income. Please email your most recent (2025 preferred) Canada Revenue Notice of Assessment for each family member related by blood, marriage, adoption or common-law who is 18 years or older living at the same address. OR provide a letter from a registered social worker to [email protected].

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!