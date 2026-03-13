Bot Basics and Beyond: Your Introduction to Bot Programming Edmonton Aug 4 - 7, 2026

Morning Camp - Ritchie Community Hall

8:30 AM - 12:00 PM (Doors open at 8:15 AM)





To qualify for this option you must apply and receive email notification from Ten Peaks your application is accepted according to Statistics Canada low income Cut-Off Table - see our pdf noted on our camp registration page.





You must provide proof of lower income. Please email your most recent (2025 preferred) Canada Revenue Notice of Assessment for each family member related by blood, marriage, adoption or common-law who is 18 years or older living at the same address. OR provide a letter from a registered social worker to [email protected].