MGDF's Shop

Written by Kate Hilliard, in collaboration with editor Alison Frost and designer Sean Rees, this book offers an intimate look into the inspiration and creative process of Margie Gillis. Known for her deep connection to the natural world, Margie reveals how nature’s forces shape her art of dance, blending movement, environment, and artistic vision.



A beautiful and inspiring work for anyone drawn to creativity, nature, and the expressive power of dance.