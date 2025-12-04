FONDATION DE DANSE MARGIE GILLIS/MARGIE GILLIS DANCE FOUNDATION

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FONDATION DE DANSE MARGIE GILLIS/MARGIE GILLIS DANCE FOUNDATION

About this shop

MGDF's Shop

Small tote bag (Beige) *shipping NOT included in the price item
Small tote bag (Beige) *shipping NOT included in the price
$30

Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.

  • Screen Printed in Quebec by Elektrek Clothing6 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% cotton
  • 20" self-fabric handles
  • 9" handle drop
  • Bottom gusset
  • Measurements
    15"W x 16"H x 3"D
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Small tote bag (Red) *shipping is NOT included in the price item
Small tote bag (Red) *shipping is NOT included in the price
$30

Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.

  • Screen Printed in Quebec by Elektrek Clothing6 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% cotton
  • 20" self-fabric handles
  • 9" handle drop
  • Bottom gusset
  • Measurements
    15"W x 16"H x 3"D
0
Small tote bag (Black) *shipping NOT included in the price item
Small tote bag (Black) *shipping NOT included in the price
$30

Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.

  • Screen Printed in Quebec by Elektrek Clothing6 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% cotton
  • 20" self-fabric handles
  • 9" handle drop
  • Bottom gusset
  • Measurements
    15"W x 16"H x 3"D
0
Big tote bag (Beige) *shipping is NOT included in the price item
Big tote bag (Beige) *shipping is NOT included in the price
$35

Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.

  • Screen Printed in Quebec by Elektrek Clothing
  • 12 oz./yd² (US), 20oz/L yd (CA),100% heavy cotton canvas
  • Bottom gusset
  • 23" canvas webbed handles
  • 10" handle drop
  • Measurements
    20"W x 15"H x 5"D
0
Big tote bag (Red) *shipping is NOT included in the price* item
Big tote bag (Red) *shipping is NOT included in the price*
$35

Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.

  • Screen Printed in Quebec by Elektrek Clothing
  • 12 oz./yd² (US), 20oz/L yd (CA),100% heavy cotton canvas
  • Bottom gusset
  • 23" canvas webbed handles
  • 10" handle drop
  • Measurements
    20"W x 15"H x 5"D
0
Big tote bag (Black) *shipping is NOT included in the price item
Big tote bag (Black) *shipping is NOT included in the price
$35

Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.

  • Screen Printed in Quebec by Elektrek Clothing
  • 12 oz./yd² (US), 20oz/L yd (CA),100% heavy cotton canvas
  • Bottom gusset
  • 23" canvas webbed handles
  • 10" handle drop
  • Measurements
    20"W x 15"H x 5"D
0
'Nature it is' Book *shipping is NOT included in the price* item
'Nature it is' Book *shipping is NOT included in the price*
$57.50

Written by Kate Hilliard, in collaboration with editor Alison Frost and designer Sean Rees, this book offers an intimate look into the inspiration and creative process of Margie Gillis. Known for her deep connection to the natural world, Margie reveals how nature’s forces shape her art of dance, blending movement, environment, and artistic vision.


A beautiful and inspiring work for anyone drawn to creativity, nature, and the expressive power of dance.

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Shipping (Book CANADA)
$23

Choose this option if you would like your book shipped to you in Canada.

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Shipping (Book USA)
$28

Choose this option if you live in the US and would like your book shipped to you.

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Shipping (Bags)
$10

Choose this option if you would like your items delivered directly to your home.

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Pick-up
Free

Choose this option if you would like to pick-up your items at our office.

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