MGDF's Shop

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Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.
Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.
Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.
Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.
Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.
Carry creativity everywhere with our MGDF tote bags, featuring dynamic dance-inspired artwork and the foundation’s signature design. Durable, stylish, and versatile, they’re perfect for daily use.
Written by Kate Hilliard, in collaboration with editor Alison Frost and designer Sean Rees, this book offers an intimate look into the inspiration and creative process of Margie Gillis. Known for her deep connection to the natural world, Margie reveals how nature’s forces shape her art of dance, blending movement, environment, and artistic vision.
A beautiful and inspiring work for anyone drawn to creativity, nature, and the expressive power of dance.
Choose this option if you would like your book shipped to you in Canada.
Choose this option if you live in the US and would like your book shipped to you.
Choose this option if you would like your items delivered directly to your home.
Choose this option if you would like to pick-up your items at our office.
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