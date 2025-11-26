Regroupement TDL Québec Shop (Fundraising)

Girls’ Child Keychain This version represents all young girls living with a developmental language disorder (DLD). Their reality is often subtle, yet very present. They learn, grow, and build their strengths at their own pace. This keychain is a reminder that every child benefits from being understood and supported, because DLD is part of their daily life—even if it remains invisible. PLEASE NOTE: It is not possible to choose from all the available keychain versions. To simplify the process, we will send you the keychain that corresponds to the age group selected when you place your order.
Boys’ Child Keychain
$8
Boys’ Child Keychain This version pays tribute to young boys for whom DLD shows up in a unique way. Some need more time to express themselves, others to understand or organize their ideas. This keychain aims to raise awareness about this diversity and to remind everyone that each child deserves to grow in a supportive environment where their strengths are seen before their challenges. PLEASE NOTE: It is not possible to choose from all the available keychain versions. To simplify the process, we will send you the keychain that corresponds to the age group selected when you place your order.
Teen Girl / Woman Keychain
$10
Teen Girl / Woman Keychain This version represents teenage girls and women who live with a form of DLD that is often misunderstood and not widely recognized. Growing up with DLD requires constant adaptation, creativity, and a great deal of courage. This keychain highlights the reality of a DLD that continues through high school, post-secondary studies, the workplace, and everyday life. PLEASE NOTE: It is not possible to choose from all the available keychain versions. To simplify the process, we will send you the keychain that corresponds to the age group selected when you place your order.
Teen Boy / Man Keychain
$10
Teen Boy / Man Keychain This version represents teenage boys, young men, and men for whom developmental language disorder is rarely visible but always present. DLD can influence communication, relationships, and learning, yet it often remains hidden. This keychain is a reminder to acknowledge their journey, their effort, and their determination. PLEASE NOTE: It is not possible to choose from all the available keychain versions. To simplify the process, we will send you the keychain that corresponds to the age group selected when you place your order.
