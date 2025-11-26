Regroupement TDL Québec Shop (Fundraising)

Boys’ Child Keychain This version pays tribute to young boys for whom DLD shows up in a unique way. Some need more time to express themselves, others to understand or organize their ideas. This keychain aims to raise awareness about this diversity and to remind everyone that each child deserves to grow in a supportive environment where their strengths are seen before their challenges. PLEASE NOTE: It is not possible to choose from all the available keychain versions. To simplify the process, we will send you the keychain that corresponds to the age group selected when you place your order.

