Bouton Avenue Child Care Centre Silent Auction

Cornerstone studios is a boutique East end community hub offering dance and fitness programs to the families of the Gerrard India Bazaar since 2014
Value $140
Sing Along Tim play Fully Interactive Folk Rock for Kids. From Classic and Traditional to New and Original. With catchy melodies, strong harmony singing and lyrics with a kids-eye point of view, Sing-Along - Tim makes music that families can listen to, join in and rock out to, together.
Value: $200
Occasions is your local family restaurant and pub, honored to be serving this great upper beach community since 1984. A family owned and operated business started by Chef Danny and Toula Koloftsis
Value $50
Gift Certificate from Poor Romeo Restaurant
Value: $50
Laura Blaney has been tattooing since 2010. Her expertise is colour and black and grey realism. Her subject matter of choice is animals, nature and floral.
Value: $300
Featuring nearly 900 acres of nature — including 2km along the Moira River — Black Bear Ridge offers a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. Black Bear Ridge focus is to provide outdoor, recreation-based experiences that leave you feeling restored and inspired.
Value: $100
Snooze Room is a Multi-Sensory Environment designed to offer relaxation, self-regulation, and emotional well-being for individuals of all ages and abilities.
Value: $150
Lemons & Ants Studios is a family-focused newborn photography Toronto boutique studio whose mission is to document the recollection of you and your family’s story and bring them to life in high-quality artwork
Value : $325
Free home inspection by Foam Comfort. Foam Comfort specialize in providing award-winning thermal insulation services throughout Toronto and other surrounding areas.
Value: $250
Gift Certificate from Rowe Farms. Rowe Farms believe the best approach to healthy eating is to consume sustainably raised, locally grown, minimally processed, organic foods
Value $90
Value: $400
Birthday is for up to 15 guest. Duration is 1.5 hours. Package include karate instruction, invitations, party games and clean up.
Value: $325
My Petite Coco baby skin care bundle
Value: $79
Beelingual Learning Centre inspires a love for French while empowering children for the future.
Value: $120
Specsavers Gift Certificate
Value: $149
Specsavers Gift Certificate
Value: $99
Specsavers Gift Certificate
Value: $69
Mom & Kid Wellness Package
Treat a deserving mom and her little one to a revitalizing wellness experience. This package includes a 60-minute therapeutic massage for mom and a paediatric physiotherapy session designed to support healthy movement and development in children.
Axis Therapy & Performance is a leading multidisciplinary clinic with locations across the GTA, specializing in hands-on therapy for active families. Our expert team of physiotherapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, and naturopathic doctors is dedicated to helping you move better, feel stronger, and live pain-free.
Value: $300
2 Regular Scoops
2 Kiddies Scoops
Value: $15
2 Regular Scoops
2 Kiddies Scoops
Value: $15
Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine Gift Card
Value: $50
Tote Bag, Adult T- shirt and kids T shirt
Value: $120
Value:320
A general interest, community bookstore in the east end of Toronto with something for everyone
Value: $25
DAZN is a live, online sports streaming service that allows for the digital insertion of video advertising on connected televisions and OTT devices. They put your brand into the natural commercial breaks within the most popular sports content on the planet.
Value: 200
Leaders in women's fitness. Changing women's fitness
Value : $100
Story by : Randi Hampson
Illustrated by: Qin Leng
Book 1 - One Elephant Went Out To Play
Book 2 - At The Window
Value : $45
Serving legendary charcoal-grilled steaks and fine wine since 1959.
Value: $200
Value : $25
Value: $300
Value: 170
Alessandro Viola Wine
Value: $100
Value: $2000
Value: $200
Pinky Promise
Two fingers entwined, symbolizing the trust, loyalty, and unspoken truth between lovers from opposing parties carrying a thousand tomorrows in one stolen touch, like an unbreakable bond connecting 2 souls
Value : $70
Pick from a selection of books written and created by Black authors as well as bookish merch and accessories
(Please email name to be added if you are the highest bidder. Thank you!)
Value: $150
-1 Detour Coffee ( Punch Buggy)
-1 Vinaigrette
-1 Free beverage coupon
Value: $40
