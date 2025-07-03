Sales closed

Bouton Avenue Child Care Centre Silent Auction

Pick-up location

131 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2E9, Canada

5 Session of Fitness Class at Cornerstone Studio item
5 Session of Fitness Class at Cornerstone Studio
$75

Starting bid

Cornerstone studios is a boutique East end community hub offering dance and fitness programs to the families of the Gerrard India Bazaar since 2014

Value $140

Spend your birthday party with Sing-Along-Tim item
Spend your birthday party with Sing-Along-Tim
$75

Starting bid

Sing Along Tim play Fully Interactive Folk Rock for Kids. From Classic and Traditional to New and Original. With catchy melodies, strong harmony singing and lyrics with a kids-eye point of view, Sing-Along - Tim makes music that families can listen to, join in and rock out to, together.


Value: $200

Gift Certificate from Occasions Restaurant & Pubs item
Gift Certificate from Occasions Restaurant & Pubs
$10

Starting bid

Occasions is your local family restaurant and pub, honored to be serving this great upper beach community since 1984. A family owned and operated  business started by Chef Danny and Toula Koloftsis

Value $50

$50 Gift Certificate from Poor Romeo Restaurant item
$50 Gift Certificate from Poor Romeo Restaurant
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate from Poor Romeo Restaurant

Value: $50

Lolotatts Tatoos Gift Certificate item
Lolotatts Tatoos Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Laura Blaney has been tattooing since 2010. Her expertise is colour and black and grey realism. Her subject matter of choice is animals, nature and floral.

Value: $300

Black Bear Ridge Gift Certificate item
Black Bear Ridge Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Featuring nearly 900 acres of nature — including 2km along the Moira River — Black Bear Ridge offers a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. Black Bear Ridge focus is to provide outdoor, recreation-based experiences that leave you feeling restored and inspired.

Value: $100

50 minute Snoezelen Therapy session for your family! item
50 minute Snoezelen Therapy session for your family!
$50

Starting bid

Snooze Room is a Multi-Sensory Environment designed to offer relaxation, self-regulation, and emotional well-being for individuals of all ages and abilities.

Value: $150

Family Photo Session item
Family Photo Session
$100

Starting bid

Lemons & Ants Studios is a family-focused newborn photography Toronto boutique studio whose mission is to document the recollection of you and your family’s story and bring them to life in high-quality artwork

Value : $325

Free Home Inspection item
Free Home Inspection
$100

Starting bid

Free home inspection by Foam Comfort. Foam Comfort specialize in providing award-winning thermal insulation services throughout Toronto and other surrounding areas.

Value: $250

Rowe Farms Gift Certificate item
Rowe Farms Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate from Rowe Farms. Rowe Farms believe the best approach to healthy eating is to consume sustainably raised, locally grown, minimally processed, organic foods

Value $90

Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Moka Coffee Set item
Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Moka Coffee Set
$120

Starting bid

  • Set includes Bialetti Moka Dolce & Gabbana 6-cup stovetop espresso maker, 3 ceramic espresso cups, 3 silver-toned coffee stirrers.
  • Classic design is durable, reliable and simple to use and maintain.
  • Brews rich, aromatic espresso in just a few minutes.
  • Dramatic angular sides give pot its signature shape.
  • Handle and knob stay cool on stovetop.
  • Suitable for use on all stovetops, including ceramic.
  • Can be used on induction stovetops with Bialetti Induction Plate (sold separately).
  • A Williams Sonoma exclusive.

Value: $400

Desantos Martial Arts White Belt Birthday Package item
Desantos Martial Arts White Belt Birthday Package
$100

Starting bid

Birthday is for up to 15 guest. Duration is 1.5 hours. Package include karate instruction, invitations, party games and clean up.

Value: $325

My Petite Coco Gift Certificate item
My Petite Coco Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

My Petite Coco baby skin care bundle

Value: $79

Beelingual Learning Centre Gift Certificate item
Beelingual Learning Centre Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Beelingual Learning Centre inspires a love for French while empowering children for the future.

  • One free month of learning (4 sessions)


Value: $120

Specsavers Gift Certificate item
Specsavers Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Specsavers Gift Certificate

Value: $149

Mom & Kids Welness Package item
Mom & Kids Welness Package
$100

Starting bid

Mom & Kid Wellness Package

Treat a deserving mom and her little one to a revitalizing wellness experience. This package includes a 60-minute therapeutic massage for mom and a paediatric physiotherapy session designed to support healthy movement and development in children.

Axis Therapy & Performance is a leading multidisciplinary clinic with locations across the GTA, specializing in hands-on therapy for active families. Our expert team of physiotherapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, and naturopathic doctors is dedicated to helping you move better, feel stronger, and live pain-free.


Value: $300

Ed's Real Scoop item
Ed's Real Scoop
$5

Starting bid

2 Regular Scoops

2 Kiddies Scoops

Value: $15

Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine item
Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine
$15

Starting bid

Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine Gift Card

Value: $50

SkinTones Gift Basket item
SkinTones Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Tote Bag, Adult T- shirt and kids T shirt

Value: $120

Full Automative Detailing for 2 cars item
Full Automative Detailing for 2 cars
$120

Starting bid

  • Odour removal
  • Seat and floor shampoo
  • Car seat/ baby sear steam cleaning
  • Full auto detailing
  • PorcelainCoating
  • Showroom polish with high gloss finish

Value:320

Queen Book store gift Certificate item
Queen Book store gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

A general interest, community bookstore in the east end of Toronto with something for everyone

Value: $25

1 year live sports entertainment streaming item
1 year live sports entertainment streaming
$75

Starting bid

DAZN is a live, online sports streaming service that allows for the digital insertion of video advertising on connected televisions and OTT devices. They put your brand into the natural commercial breaks within the most popular sports content on the planet.

Value: 200

Move Fitness Club Certificate item
Move Fitness Club Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Leaders in women's fitness. Changing women's fitness

  • Free 2 weeks trials + $50 off first month membership

Value : $100

Signed Children's Book item
Signed Children's Book
$10

Starting bid

Story by : Randi Hampson

Illustrated by: Qin Leng

Book 1 - One Elephant Went Out To Play

Book 2 - At The Window


Value : $45

Barberian Steak House item
Barberian Steak House
$50

Starting bid

Serving legendary charcoal-grilled steaks and fine wine since 1959.

  • Dinner for 2 (exculding alcohol, all taxes, gratuities)


Value: $200

Jump for Joy Gift Certificate item
Jump for Joy Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

  • Cater to little ones from 6m-5years and our big kids from 4-8yrs
  • multi level facility in our one location, with 2 levels and an outdoor space offers a variety of options when treating your kids to our super fun and engaging camp and recreational programs


Value : $25

Golf + Lunch item
Golf + Lunch
$100

Starting bid

  • 9 hole golf and lunch at The Toronto Hunt Golf Club

Value: $300

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine item
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine
$50

Starting bid

  • Stylishly compact machine
  • High convenience & simplicity: one-touch brewing button
  • Versatile machine offering 6 coffee sizes (Ristretto, Espresso, Double Espresso, Gran Lungo, Mug/Coffee, Alto & Cold Brew style coffee)
  • Exceptional quality coffee with countless premium and flavoured coffees
  • Bluetooth smart technology and WI-FI ensure you to always get the best and up-to-date Nespresso coffee experience thanks to the automatic software update on your Vertuo Pop+ machine

Value: 170

Alessandro Viola Wine item
Alessandro Viola Wine
$30

Starting bid

Alessandro Viola Wine

Value: $100

3 Months Fitness Couching For Men item
3 Months Fitness Couching For Men
$200

Starting bid

  • Fat loss/body transformation
  • Access to trainer app
  • Personal workout plan
  • Nutrition guidance
  • Weekly game plans
  • Monthly calls

Value: $2000

Mizuno Canada Men's Volleyball Gear item
Mizuno Canada Men's Volleyball Gear
$35

Starting bid

  • 2 shorts
  • 1 pair knee pad
  • 1 pair performance plus crew socks

Value: $200

Pinky Promise Art (11x17) item
Pinky Promise Art (11x17)
$25

Starting bid

Pinky Promise

Two fingers entwined, symbolizing the trust, loyalty, and unspoken truth between lovers from opposing parties carrying a thousand tomorrows in one stolen touch, like an unbreakable bond connecting 2 souls

Value : $70

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Pick from a selection of books written and created by Black authors as well as bookish merch and accessories

Home Sweet Home Gift Basket item
Home Sweet Home Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

  • 1 Circle Canvas Door hanger
  • 1 Throw pillow (personalized)
  • 1 canvas home frame (personalized)
  • 1 candle (personalized)

(Please email name to be added if you are the highest bidder. Thank you!)


Value: $150


Coffe + Vinaigrette item
Coffe + Vinaigrette
$10

Starting bid

-1 Detour Coffee ( Punch Buggy)

-1 Vinaigrette

-1 Free beverage coupon

Value: $40


