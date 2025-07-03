Bouton Avenue Child Care Centre Silent Auction

Mom & Kid Wellness Package

Treat a deserving mom and her little one to a revitalizing wellness experience. This package includes a 60-minute therapeutic massage for mom and a paediatric physiotherapy session designed to support healthy movement and development in children.

Axis Therapy & Performance is a leading multidisciplinary clinic with locations across the GTA, specializing in hands-on therapy for active families. Our expert team of physiotherapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, and naturopathic doctors is dedicated to helping you move better, feel stronger, and live pain-free.





Value: $300