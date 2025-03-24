Engineering and Computer Science Graduate Association, Concordia University
ECSGA Bowling Blitz – A Night of Strikes & Spares!
2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine 4th floor
Montréal, QC H3H 1N2, Canada
Student ticket slot 1
CA$7.99
The slot 1 starts from 6.00 pm to 6.50 pm [ The students are advised to arrive at the venue by 5.50 pm ]
Guest ticket slot 1
CA$10.99
The slot 1 starts from 6.00 pm to 6.50 pm [ The Guests are advised to arrive at the venue by 5.50 pm ]
Student ticket slot 2
CA$7.99
The slot 2 starts from 7.00 pm to 7.50 pm [ The students are advised to arrive at the venue by 6.50 pm ]
Guest ticket slot 2
CA$10.99
The slot 2 starts from 6.00 pm to 6.50 pm [ The Guests are advised to arrive at the venue by 5.50 pm ]
Student ticket slot 3
CA$7.99
The slot 3 starts from 8.00 pm to 8.50 pm [ The Students are advised to arrive at the venue by 7.50 pm ]
Guest ticket slot 3
CA$10.99
The slot 3 starts from 8.00 pm to 8.50 pm [The Guests are advised to arrive at the venue by 7.50 pm]
