THANK YOU! 💙🎳 Because of your generosity and support, we raised over $137,000 through online and offline donations, pledges, sponsorships, and event contributions! We are truly grateful for every donor, sponsor, and participant who made our PJ-themed Bowl for Kids’ Sake such a success. Your kindness and commitment help make a lasting impact in the lives of the young people we serve. From all of us at BBBS Barrie & Area—thank you! 💙 We can't wait to see you next year! 🎉

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District is thrilled to re-ignite the long tradition of Bowl for Kids Sake this year proudly presented by TD ! Whether you’re a returning participant or joining us for the first time, now is the time to come out and make a difference when our youth need us THE MOST! Last year, we raised a total of $128,000—let's rise above and make this year even more impactful. Join us as we continue to create life-changing opportunities for local youth!🎳💙





Join us Sunday 12:30 pm- Lanes still available!





Pajama Party is the theme for this years event! Dress in your comfiest, coziest and silliest Bedtime Attire and join in the fun! Bowling Dates March 20th through March 27th, 2025.





TOGETHER WE CAN HELP IGNITE THE POWER AND POTENTIAL IN YOUNG PEOPLE!

We have multiple event days for you to choose from (everyone welcome in specific industry challenges)





STEP 1: Register to Create a Team, reserve your lane(s) 4-6 players per lane

STEP 2: Invite your players to register to Join your Team – $50 min per bowler to join ( paid or fundraised)

STEP 3: Start Fundraising – We encourage all participants to raise additional

funds online. Share your team’s page with friends, family, and

colleagues to maximize your impact and to help us reach our goal!

STEP 4: Coordinate your PJ's and Bowl!





We appreciate all funds raised in support of Barrie and Area's young people!





WHY BOWL FOR KIDS SAKE?





Impact of Your Support

Mentoring relationships are critical to our success, mental health and wellbeing. BBBS Barrie is there for young people who face adversity and are in need of an additional consistent and supportive developmental relationship. It can vitally impact their lives by expressing care, challenging growth, providing support and expanding possibilities.

BBBS stands with youth, because we know the simplest acts create the biggest impact and your support of the Bowl for Kids Sake Campaign is greatly appreciated!





Money Raised will Support our Programs

Every time we pair a child with a mentor, we start something incredible – a life-changing relationship built on friendship, trust and empowerment. By supporting Bowl for Kids Sake, you help ensure that we can provide high quality mentoring programs both in person and online -which currently include:





Big/Little Matches Couples Mentoring Go Girls/Game On In-School Mentoring