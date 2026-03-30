Bowl for Kids' Sake Sponsorship 2026

About this event
Your logo will be displayed on a lane
Recognition on all of our social media platforms
Logo displayed during all BFKS organized events
Recognition on all of our social media platforms
Logo displayed during all BFKS organized events
A dedicated time slot for your company team(s) to bowl
All of BRONZE level benefits plus...
Logo on event and agency website
Opportunity to include corporate message in team kits
Logo on all printed promotional materials
Verbal thank you during all bowling alley time slots
All of BRONZE & SILVER Level benefits plus...
Message to participants (website & newsletter)
Logo in campaign newsletters
Main event speaking opportunity
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