Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John (serving Saint John, Kings & Charlotte)

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John (serving Saint John, Kings & Charlotte)

About this event

Bowl for Kids' Sake Sponsorship 2026

87 Lansdowne Av

Saint John, NB E2K 3A1, Canada

LANE SPONSORSHIP
$500

Your logo will be displayed on a lane

TEAM SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Recognition on all of our social media platforms

Logo displayed during all BFKS organized events

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

Recognition on all of our social media platforms

Logo displayed during all BFKS organized events

A dedicated time slot for your company team(s) to bowl

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

All of BRONZE level benefits plus...

Logo on event and agency website

Opportunity to include corporate message in team kits

Logo on all printed promotional materials

Verbal thank you during all bowling alley time slots

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

All of BRONZE & SILVER Level benefits plus...

Message to participants (website & newsletter)

Logo in campaign newsletters

Main event speaking opportunity

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!