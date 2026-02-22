Bowling for a Better Future

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About this event
Calgary, AB T3M 3K9, Canada
Bowling, pizza and 1 bar drink (valued at $7.99 or less included).
Bowling, face painting, prizes, pizza and pop included! (12 and under)
Save $10, still get all the fun. Including bowling, pizza, face painting and 2 bar drinks (valued at $7.99 or less included) and kid soda.
Good for two adults and two kiddos (12 & under).
Save $10, get all the perks and a fun afternoon with your friends!
Includes: Bowling, pizza and 4 drinks (valued at $7.99 or less).
Max 4 bowlers per team. 2 teams per lane. ie. bring 7 friends, make 2 teams, still bowl with each other!
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