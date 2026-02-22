Calgary Youth Justice Society

Hosted by

Calgary Youth Justice Society

About this event

Bowling for a Better Future

The Banquet - 80 Mahogany Rd SE #1000

Calgary, AB T3M 3K9, Canada

Adult
$40

Bowling, pizza and 1 bar drink (valued at $7.99 or less included).

Kid
$30

Bowling, face painting, prizes, pizza and pop included! (12 and under)

Family
$130

Save $10, still get all the fun. Including bowling, pizza, face painting and 2 bar drinks (valued at $7.99 or less included) and kid soda.

Good for two adults and two kiddos (12 & under).

Adult Team (4 adults)
$140

Save $10, get all the perks and a fun afternoon with your friends!

Includes: Bowling, pizza and 4 drinks (valued at $7.99 or less).


Max 4 bowlers per team. 2 teams per lane. ie. bring 7 friends, make 2 teams, still bowl with each other!

DB Tickets
$150
Add a donation for Calgary Youth Justice Society

$

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