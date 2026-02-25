Bowling Thunder 2026 Silent Auction

Approximate Value: $250

Opening Bid: $75





Get ready for an unforgettable night of music with legendary new wave band DEVO, live at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on June 5, 2026.



This package includes two tickets in the Lower Bowl (Row 17), offering a fantastic view of the show. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is an incredible live experience you won’t want to miss.





Tickets will be transferred via e-transfer.



Generously donated by CKXS Studios 99.1 FM, Wallaceburg.