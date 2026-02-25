Bowling Thunder 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $250
Opening Bid: $75
Get ready for an unforgettable night of music with legendary new wave band DEVO, live at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on June 5, 2026.
This package includes two tickets in the Lower Bowl (Row 17), offering a fantastic view of the show. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is an incredible live experience you won’t want to miss.
Tickets will be transferred via e-transfer.
Generously donated by CKXS Studios 99.1 FM, Wallaceburg.
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $300
Opening Bid: $75
Bring the pizzeria experience home with this President’s Choice Outdoor Pizza Oven. Designed to reach high temperatures for perfectly crisp crusts and delicious, restaurant-style pizzas, this oven is perfect for backyard gatherings, family pizza nights, and entertaining friends.
A fantastic addition to any outdoor cooking setup — and a great way to elevate your next BBQ or patio party.
Generously donated by Superstore Chatham.
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $600
Donated by: Diane Cabral Mosaics
Dimensions: 24'' H x 18.5'' W
Bring depth, texture, and vibrant artistry into your space with this stunning original mosaic by local artist Diane Cabral Mosaics. Check her out on facebook!
This handcrafted piece features rich green hues layered with intricate detail, creating a work that feels both grounded and luminous. The organic tones make it a striking focal point for a living room, office, or entryway — equally suited to modern or classic spaces.
Each mosaic by Diane is meticulously designed and assembled by hand, making this a truly one-of-a-kind piece.
By bidding on this artwork, you’re not only investing in beautiful art — you’re supporting the 24/7 crisis response services provided by Chatham-Kent Victim Services.
✨ Please note: This item must be picked up on the day of the event.
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $500
Donated by: BTMK Holdings (Snap-On Franchise)
Upgrade your gear game with this incredible Snap-On swag bundle packed with premium apparel, accessories, and everyday essentials.
This $500 package includes:
🧳 Snap-On Duffle Bag
👕 Dixon Shirt
🛋 Dixon Blanket
🎄 Snap-On Nutcracker
🍦 Popsicle Mold
👕 Crewneck Sweater
🧢 Baseball Hat
🥿 Women’s Slippers
🧦 Women’s Socks
🧦 Men’s Socks
Perfect for tool enthusiasts, gear lovers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality branded merchandise.
Bid high, bid often — and take home this one-of-a-kind bundle while supporting Chatham-Kent Victim Services’ 24/7 crisis response work.
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $370
Donated by: Chatham Canadian Tire
♨️Fire up the flavor! This premium MASTER CHEF BBQ with Side Burner, 680-sq-in Cooking Space is your ticket to unforgettable backyard gatherings. Whether you're searing steaks, slow-cooking ribs, or flipping burgers for a crowd, this grill delivers the heat and the wow-factor. Durable, stylish, and built for serious grilling, it’s perfect for summer cookouts, game days, and family celebrations.
3-Piece BBQ Tool Set included!
Apron not included—but bragging rights definitely are!
✨ Please note: This item must be picked up on the day of the event.
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $150
Donated by: Ridgetown Golf and Curling Club
Hit the greens with this fantastic golf package generously donated by Ridgetown Golf and Curling Club!
This item includes four (4) anytime 18-hole passes, giving you the flexibility to enjoy a full round of golf at your convenience.
Whether you’re planning a relaxing day out, a friendly competition with friends, or the perfect gift for the golfer in your life, this package delivers a great day on the course.
Known for its welcoming atmosphere and beautifully maintained grounds, Ridgetown Golf and Curling Club offers an enjoyable experience for golfers of all levels.
Bid with confidence — and look forward to teeing off for a great cause. Proceeds support Chatham-Kent Victim Services’ 24/7 crisis response work across our community.
📬 This item can be mailed to the winning bidder and does not need to be picked up at the event.
Fore the win — and for a great cause! ⛳
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $400
Donated by: Planet Fitness Chatham
Invest in yourself with a full one-year membership to Planet Fitness in Chatham!
Whether you're starting a new fitness journey, building strength, improving endurance, or simply prioritizing your well-being, this membership gives you access to a welcoming, judgement-free workout environment all year long.
With modern equipment, flexible hours, and a supportive atmosphere, Planet Fitness makes it easy to stay consistent and motivated — no matter your fitness level.
Bid on this incredible $400 value and take a positive step toward your health goals, while also supporting Chatham-Kent Victim Services’ 24/7 crisis response work across our community.
Strong bids. Strong community. Stronger together. 💜
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $155
60-Minute Massage - Gail Martin RMT
3 Class Pass - Guided Yoga @ Just Breathe
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the gift of total rejuvenation. This massage and yoga package is designed to melt away stress, restore balance, and leave you feeling refreshed from head to toe.
Enjoy the calming benefits of guided yoga at Just Breathe Yoga paired with a soothing massage that releases tension and renews your energy with Gail Martin at McLauchlin Wellness Clinic Blenheim. Gail's expertise includes Deep Tissue and Relaxation Swedish Massage, as well as certifications in Functional Cupping, and Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization.
It’s the perfect reset for body, mind, and spirit. 🧘
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $300
Donated by: Toronto Blue Jays
Step up to the plate! This officially signed George Springer Toronto Blue Jays baseball is a must-have for any true fan. Whether it’s displayed proudly in your office, fan cave, or trophy case, this piece brings a little piece of the diamond right into your home.
Don’t strike out—swing big and take home this grand slam collectible!
✨ Swing for the fences and make it yours!
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $250
10 Class Pass @ Shakti Yoga Studio
5 Infrared Sauna @ Floating Therapy
Turn up the heat, then find your flow. Begin with a soothing sauna session designed to ease tight muscles and melt away stress at Floating Therapy and enjoy a rejuvenating yoga class that strengthens, stretches, and restores. "At Shakti, they aim to create a space for you to dive a little deeper into the unknown, to expand your heart and unlock your full power, Shakti Power." -Ashton 🌿
This package is perfect for anyone craving relaxation, renewal, and a little well-deserved self-care.
—an indulgent escape for body and mind. ✨
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $360
Donated by: TJ Stables
🐎 Saddle Up & Bid on these four 1-hour trail ride coupons an unforgettable horse-riding experience offers the perfect blend of adventure and serenity. Whether you’re a first-time rider or an experienced equestrian, you’ll enjoy a guided ride that lets you connect with nature and experience the thrill of the open trail. It’s fresh air, freedom, and fun—all in one incredible package.
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $250
Donated by: Lally Auto Group
Oil change + detail package at any of Lally locations!
Give your car the TLC it deserves! With this package, you’ll get a thorough oil change to keep your engine running smoothly, plus a detailing to make your car sparkle inside and out. It’s the perfect way to maintain performance and style on every drive.
A ride that looks and runs like new. Shine, polish, and drive with confidence!
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $350
Donated by: Anonymous
Bring the party home! This Ninja Slushi Machine lets you create icy, colorful slushies in minutes—perfect for kids, teens, or anyone who loves a frosty treat. Easy to use, quick to clean, and endlessly fun, it’s the ultimate way to cool off and impress friends at your next get-together
A perfect gift for families, entertainers, or anyone who loves icy, fun drinks at home. 🌟
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $350
Donated by: Caesars Windsor
2 Tickets Floor 2 Row 4 + $100 Caesars Gift Card
Jazz lovers, this one is for you! We’re excited to feature a special item connected to legendary jazz pianist and vocalist Diana Krall in our upcoming silent auction.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unique item while supporting a great cause. Every bid helps us continue our important work in the community. 🎶
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $200
Donated by: JMHI Insurance Group Inc.
Enjoy this thoughtfully curated gift basket generously donated by JMHI Insurance Group Inc. Filled with a selection of delightful items, this basket is perfect for treating yourself or sharing with family and friends.
Whether you’re looking for something special to brighten your day or a wonderful gift for someone else, this basket offers a little something for everyone. 🎁
Place your bid and take home this fantastic basket while supporting a great cause. Every bid helps make a meaningful difference in our community.
Kindly donated by JMHI Insurance Group Inc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!