BOAA Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This basket includes, 3 Bad A$$ shirts, CTA shirt, a lanyard, sticker, bag, water bottle, exercise towel, BOAA punch cards, and a gift certificate for a FREE membership for a year!
Starting bid
Reserved parking spot near the building. Convenient and stress-free for those hectic days!
Starting bid
Original phoenix painting made by a BOAA member. Red, vibrant, and full of life, a striking piece that stands out.
Starting bid
Hand-painted water lily artwork by one of our BOAA members. Simple, calm, and beautifully done.
Starting bid
Print of a winter farmhouse scene with a horse-drawn sleigh. A classic and charming depiction of a peaceful winter day.
Starting bid
Painting of a lady gardening, created by a BOAA member. A peaceful scene that captures the joy of spending time outdoors.
Starting bid
Hand-painted watercolor of a purple flower by BOAA instructor Julieta Cortez. Soft, elegant, and perfect for any space.
Starting bid
Beautiful tea set with delicate China pieces, ideal for entertaining or enjoying a quiet tea moment. Includes a fashionable reusable bag.
Starting bid
Original O'Royal Doulton Ninette China Doll in yellow ballgown.
Starting bid
Wine Lover Set including Canadian wines, crystal glasses, wine journal, corkscrew set, inflatable ice bucket, and additional items for wine enthusiasts.
Starting bid
Christmas basket filled with items for serving and hosting, perfect for holiday gatherings. Includes a fashionable reusable bag.
Starting bid
Authentic Coach purse, lightly used, including accessories, and new cosmetics- a classic addition to any wardrobe.
Starting bid
Creative art set including a hand-painted poppy bag and craft/art supplies, a charming gift for any artist.
Starting bid
Blackfly drink basket including beverages, merchandise, and an ice cube mold, a ready-made party pack.
*Donated by Blackfly
Starting bid
Filled with delicious sweet and savoury treats and snacks for everyone to enjoy! Includes a fashionable reusable bag.
Starting bid
Fitness basket including a Galaxy Fit 3, and Bluetooth ear buds, ideal for exercise enthusiasts and staying on top of your health goals.
Starting bid
Authentic cigars imported from Cuba. Cigars valued at $1,135.50 CAD
Starting bid
Projector, popcorn machine, and accessories, ready to create the ultimate movie night experience!
Starting bid
Charcoal BBQ by Weber, ideal for grilling on small patios or in condos. (Assembly available for a fee).
Starting bid
Black travel bag filled with travel necessities, toothbrush holder, slippers, ear buds, travel jewelry case, Gucci sunglasses and so much more!
Starting bid
A basket filled with all the essentials to dine and host this holiday season, including a $50 gift card! Includes a fashionable reusable bag.
Starting bid
Snack basket filled with sweet and savoury treat, perfect for sharing or enjoying yourself.
*Donated by Hearing Life
Starting bid
An adorable safari-themed basket and tickets for 4 to Jungle Cat World.
*Donated by Jungle Cat World
Starting bid
An authentic brooch shaped like grape vine.
Starting bid
Beautifully handmade necklaces from Mexico. Perfect for a pop of colour!
Starting bid
Includes: 4 Piece Essential Manicure Set, 3 Piece Eye Mask Wellness Set, Cozy 2L Hot Water Bottle, 3 Super soft Denver Hayes Boot Socks, DW Home - Peony Petals Candle, DH Home 2 Piece Toiletry Bag
*Donated by White Cliff Terrace
Starting bid
Perfect golf basket FORE all!
*Donated by Chartwell
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night stay for 2 at the Hilton Niagara Falls with casino time, a winery tour and tasting, and the incredible Greg Frewin Magic Show.
*Donated by Cardinal Lakeshore Tours
Starting bid
Shhh… it’s a mystery! A little something to sip and shop.
*Donated by Vedanta Living
Starting bid
A beautiful handcrafted table runner, trivet, and placemat created by a talented member. Perfect for the holidays.
Starting bid
A stylish and functional duo featuring a sleek navy crossbody bag with gold accents and a matching wallet — perfect for everyday use or a polished on-the-go look.
*Donated by the VanderDuim Mortgage Team
Starting bid
Have a blast at Neb’s Fun World with a $75 credit for bowling, arcade games, and/or rides, then head home for a cozy night of board games, puzzles, and snacks! Includes a fashionable reusbale bag.
*Donated by Nebs Funworld
Starting bid
Archibald's non-alcoholic raspberry cider and two hand-painted glasses made in the centre.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!