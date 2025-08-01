Hosted by

Bowmanville Older Adult Association

About this event

BOAA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

26 Beech Ave, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3A2, Canada

BOAA Gift Basket item
BOAA Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This basket includes, 3 Bad A$$ shirts, CTA shirt, a lanyard, sticker, bag, water bottle, exercise towel, BOAA punch cards, and a gift certificate for a FREE membership for a year!

Private Parking Spot item
Private Parking Spot
$200

Starting bid

Reserved parking spot near the building. Convenient and stress-free for those hectic days!

Peonix Painting item
Peonix Painting
$15

Starting bid

Original phoenix painting made by a BOAA member. Red, vibrant, and full of life, a striking piece that stands out.

Water Lily Painting item
Water Lily Painting
$15

Starting bid

Hand-painted water lily artwork by one of our BOAA members. Simple, calm, and beautifully done.

Winter Wonderland Painting item
Winter Wonderland Painting
$20

Starting bid

Print of a winter farmhouse scene with a horse-drawn sleigh. A classic and charming depiction of a peaceful winter day.

Lady in the Garden Painting item
Lady in the Garden Painting
$20

Starting bid

Painting of a lady gardening, created by a BOAA member. A peaceful scene that captures the joy of spending time outdoors.

Purple Flower Painting item
Purple Flower Painting
$20

Starting bid

Hand-painted watercolor of a purple flower by BOAA instructor Julieta Cortez. Soft, elegant, and perfect for any space.

White Tea Set item
White Tea Set
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful tea set with delicate China pieces, ideal for entertaining or enjoying a quiet tea moment. Includes a fashionable reusable bag.

O'Royal Doulton Ninette China Doll

O'Royal Doulton Ninette China Doll
$15

Starting bid

Original O'Royal Doulton Ninette China Doll in yellow ballgown.

Wine Lover Set item
Wine Lover Set
$30

Starting bid

Wine Lover Set including Canadian wines, crystal glasses, wine journal, corkscrew set, inflatable ice bucket, and additional items for wine enthusiasts.

Christmas Set item
Christmas Set
$30

Starting bid

Christmas basket filled with items for serving and hosting, perfect for holiday gatherings. Includes a fashionable reusable bag.

Coach Purse


Coach Purse
$40

Starting bid

Authentic Coach purse, lightly used, including accessories, and new cosmetics- a classic addition to any wardrobe.

Art Bag

Art Bag
$25

Starting bid

Creative art set including a hand-painted poppy bag and craft/art supplies, a charming gift for any artist.

Black Fly Basket item
Black Fly Basket
$30

Starting bid

Blackfly drink basket including beverages, merchandise, and an ice cube mold, a ready-made party pack.

*Donated by Blackfly

Snack Bag item
Snack Bag
$30

Starting bid

Filled with delicious sweet and savoury treats and snacks for everyone to enjoy! Includes a fashionable reusable bag.

Fitness Set item
Fitness Set
$50

Starting bid

Fitness basket including a Galaxy Fit 3, and Bluetooth ear buds, ideal for exercise enthusiasts and staying on top of your health goals.

Cohiba Robustos HR 25's item
Cohiba Robustos HR 25's
$50

Starting bid

Authentic cigars imported from Cuba. Cigars valued at $1,135.50 CAD

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$40

Starting bid

Projector, popcorn machine, and accessories, ready to create the ultimate movie night experience!

Weber BBQ item
Weber BBQ
$50

Starting bid

Charcoal BBQ by Weber, ideal for grilling on small patios or in condos. (Assembly available for a fee).

Travel Bag item
Travel Bag
$40

Starting bid

Black travel bag filled with travel necessities, toothbrush holder, slippers, ear buds, travel jewelry case, Gucci sunglasses and so much more!

Dining Basket item
Dining Basket
$40

Starting bid

A basket filled with all the essentials to dine and host this holiday season, including a $50 gift card! Includes a fashionable reusable bag.

Snack Basket item
Snack Basket
$30

Starting bid

Snack basket filled with sweet and savoury treat, perfect for sharing or enjoying yourself.

*Donated by Hearing Life

Safari Basket item
Safari Basket
$30

Starting bid

An adorable safari-themed basket and tickets for 4 to Jungle Cat World.

*Donated by Jungle Cat World

Swarovski Brooch item
Swarovski Brooch
$25

Starting bid

An authentic brooch shaped like grape vine.

Blue and Orange Necklace item
Blue and Orange Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Beautifully handmade necklaces from Mexico. Perfect for a pop of colour!

Spa Basket

Spa Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes: 4 Piece Essential Manicure Set, 3 Piece Eye Mask Wellness Set, Cozy 2L Hot Water Bottle, 3 Super soft Denver Hayes Boot Socks, DW Home - Peony Petals Candle, DH Home 2 Piece Toiletry Bag

*Donated by White Cliff Terrace

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$40

Starting bid

Perfect golf basket FORE all!

*Donated by Chartwell

Fallsview Casino Tour item
Fallsview Casino Tour
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a two-night stay for 2 at the Hilton Niagara Falls with casino time, a winery tour and tasting, and the incredible Greg Frewin Magic Show.

*Donated by Cardinal Lakeshore Tours

Mystery Box item
Mystery Box
$40

Starting bid

Shhh… it’s a mystery! A little something to sip and shop.

*Donated by Vedanta Living

Hand Quilted Holiday Set


Hand Quilted Holiday Set
$30

Starting bid

A beautiful handcrafted table runner, trivet, and placemat created by a talented member. Perfect for the holidays.

Poppy & Peonies Navy Bag & Wallet item
Poppy & Peonies Navy Bag & Wallet
$40

Starting bid

A stylish and functional duo featuring a sleek navy crossbody bag with gold accents and a matching wallet — perfect for everyday use or a polished on-the-go look.

*Donated by the VanderDuim Mortgage Team

Family Night Bag item
Family Night Bag
$30

Starting bid

Have a blast at Neb’s Fun World with a $75 credit for bowling, arcade games, and/or rides, then head home for a cozy night of board games, puzzles, and snacks! Includes a fashionable reusbale bag.

*Donated by Nebs Funworld

Archibalds Cider item
Archibalds Cider
$10

Starting bid

Archibald's non-alcoholic raspberry cider and two hand-painted glasses made in the centre.

