Boys & Girls Club of London Foundation's Online Auction - WestJet Flights

You can win 1 roundtrip flight for 2 guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destinations. You also get a set of travel pack, packing cubes, and a mini blow dryer. **Restrictions and blackout dates apply. Don’t let this opportunity fly away! Bid now and make your travel dreams come true!

You can win 1 roundtrip flight for 2 guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destinations. You also get a set of travel pack, packing cubes, and a mini blow dryer. **Restrictions and blackout dates apply. Don’t let this opportunity fly away! Bid now and make your travel dreams come true!

seeMoreDetailsMobile