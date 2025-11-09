BPCG new membership application

About the memberships
Valid until May 11, 2027
Garden plots are assigned to an individual or family member who pays a one-time application fee of $20 and a yearly annual plot fee of $35 as detailed in the Membership Agreement, and Terms and Conditions of Membership document. One plot may be allocated per household.
Members must also read and agree with the Membership Waiver. Volunteer hours are required from each member but may be bought out if so desired, as detailed in the Membership Agreement document.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15YALBzEqgzLl48LSg4p3r6gFaFPRNWr1qaBR32IuJkM/edit?tab=t.0
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