Naseeha Mental Health

Hosted by

Naseeha Mental Health

About this event

Brace The Edge

290 Bremner Blvd

Toronto, ON M5V 3L9, Canada

EdgeWalker Registration
$100

Your first step toward the edge starts here.


Your registration includes the EdgeWalk experience, keepsake video, printed + digital photos, certificate of achievement, full Tower Experience, and Naseeha swag.


Fundraising commitment: Raise sponsorships from 25 people at $30 each to fund 25 helpline calls.


$100 is non-refundable and does not count toward your fundraising minimum. Minimum age 13. Weight 75–310 lbs. Valid ID required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!