Brace The Edge

Your first step toward the edge starts here.





Your registration includes the EdgeWalk experience, keepsake video, printed + digital photos, certificate of achievement, full Tower Experience, and Naseeha swag.





Fundraising commitment: Raise sponsorships from 25 people at $30 each to fund 25 helpline calls.





$100 is non-refundable and does not count toward your fundraising minimum. Minimum age 13. Weight 75–310 lbs. Valid ID required.