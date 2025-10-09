Hosted by

Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

Bracebridge Chamber Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1S4, Canada

Wills & Powers of Attorney for 2 People item
Wills & Powers of Attorney for 2 People
$50

Starting bid

$2300 value.

1 Simple Will & 2 POAs each (complicated or secondary Wills may be subject to additional fees)

Tru by Hilton - Overnight Stay in Bracebridge item
Tru by Hilton - Overnight Stay in Bracebridge
$25

Starting bid

Valid until April 30th 2026. To be redeemed at the Bracebridge location.

3DCP Concrete Printed Planter item
3DCP Concrete Printed Planter
$50

Starting bid

Value $500

On the 45th Bracebridge Collection item
On the 45th Bracebridge Collection
$25

Starting bid

Exclusive On the 45th Bracebridge Collection ($125 value)

Bracebridge T-Shirt  

Bracebridge Hat 

Bracebridge Lucite Cube w/ Light Pedestal

Bracebridge Journal 

Tea Time On The 45th item
Tea Time On The 45th item
Tea Time On The 45th item
Tea Time On The 45th
$25

Starting bid

"Tea Time" From Tea on the 45th ($100 value)

50 Gram Pouches from our exclusive Collection of Loose Leaf Tea. A variety of Black ,Green, Herbal and Fruit Tisane With Infusion Tea Pot:

  • Muskoka Morning 
  • Muskoka Green 
  • Muskoka Mud
  • Muskoka Harmony 
  • Muskoka Spice 


Northern Escapades Family Fun Pack item
Northern Escapades Family Fun Pack
$10

Starting bid

4 Mini Golf Passes and 4 Ice Creams ($50 value).

Bracebridge Barrelhouse $100 Gift Certificate item
Bracebridge Barrelhouse $100 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Bracebridge Barrelhouse $100 Gift Certificate.

Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card item
Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card item
Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card item
Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Shop The Bridge gift cards can be redeemed at a diverse selection of local shops, services, restaurants, and artisans in Bracebridge. $50 gift card.

Muskoka Brewery Merch Bundle & Craft Lager 6-Pack item
Muskoka Brewery Merch Bundle & Craft Lager 6-Pack item
Muskoka Brewery Merch Bundle & Craft Lager 6-Pack
$30

Starting bid

$137 value. Rep local in style with this Muskoka Brewery merch bundle! Featuring a cozy sweatshirt, classic snapback, branded pint glass, and 6-pack of Craft Lager.

Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value) item
Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value) item
Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value) item
Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value)
$50

Starting bid

$275 value. Stay sharp and play all year long with this Delancey Sports package!

  • $125 gift card to the store
  • 2 x booklets of 5 entries to the arcade ($50 value)
  • Skate Sharpening for a year (12 sharpens) ($100 value)


Bracebridge Hall Concert Night Package item
Bracebridge Hall Concert Night Package
$25

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a show 

2 Drinks each

Table Reservation

($100 value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!