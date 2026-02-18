Bracebridge Chamber Silent Auction (Feb 18-28)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$2300 value.
1 Simple Will & 2 POAs each (complicated or secondary Wills may be subject to additional fees)
Starting bid
Valid until April 30th 2026. To be redeemed at the Bracebridge location.
Starting bid
Large stand planter made a 3D Printer using concrete.
Value $500
Starting bid
Exclusive On the 45th Bracebridge Collection ($125 value)
Bracebridge T-Shirt
Bracebridge Hat
Bracebridge Lucite Cube w/ Light Pedestal
Bracebridge Journal
Starting bid
"Tea Time" From Tea on the 45th ($100 value)
50 Gram Pouches from our exclusive Collection of Loose Leaf Tea. A variety of Black ,Green, Herbal and Fruit Tisane With Infusion Tea Pot:
Starting bid
4 Mini Golf Passes and 4 Ice Creams ($50 value).
Starting bid
Bracebridge Barrelhouse $100 Gift Certificate.
Starting bid
Shop The Bridge gift cards can be redeemed at a diverse selection of local shops, services, restaurants, and artisans in Bracebridge. $50 gift card.
Starting bid
$137 value. Rep local in style with this Muskoka Brewery merch bundle! Featuring a cozy sweatshirt, classic snapback, branded pint glass, and 6-pack of Craft Lager.
Starting bid
$275 value. Stay sharp and play all year long with this Delancey Sports package!
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a show
2 Drinks each
Table Reservation
($100 value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!