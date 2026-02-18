Hosted by

Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

Bracebridge Chamber Silent Auction (Feb 18-28)

Pick-up location

3 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1S4, Canada

Wills & Powers of Attorney for 2 People | Ares Law item
Wills & Powers of Attorney for 2 People | Ares Law
$650

Starting bid

$2300 value.

1 Simple Will & 2 POAs each (complicated or secondary Wills may be subject to additional fees)

Tru by Hilton-Overnight Stay in Bracebridge -exp.Apr.30/2026 item
Tru by Hilton-Overnight Stay in Bracebridge -exp.Apr.30/2026
$25

Starting bid

Valid until April 30th 2026. To be redeemed at the Bracebridge location.

3DCP Concrete Printed Planter item
3DCP Concrete Printed Planter item
3DCP Concrete Printed Planter item
3DCP Concrete Printed Planter
$50

Starting bid

Large stand planter made a 3D Printer using concrete.
Value $500

On the 45th Bracebridge Collection item
On the 45th Bracebridge Collection
$25

Starting bid

Exclusive On the 45th Bracebridge Collection ($125 value)

Bracebridge T-Shirt  

Bracebridge Hat 

Bracebridge Lucite Cube w/ Light Pedestal

Bracebridge Journal 

Tea Time On The 45th item
Tea Time On The 45th item
Tea Time On The 45th item
Tea Time On The 45th
$25

Starting bid

"Tea Time" From Tea on the 45th ($100 value)

50 Gram Pouches from our exclusive Collection of Loose Leaf Tea. A variety of Black ,Green, Herbal and Fruit Tisane With Infusion Tea Pot:

  • Muskoka Morning 
  • Muskoka Green 
  • Muskoka Mud
  • Muskoka Harmony 
  • Muskoka Spice 


Northern Escapades Family Fun Pack item
Northern Escapades Family Fun Pack
$10

Starting bid

4 Mini Golf Passes and 4 Ice Creams ($50 value).

Bracebridge Barrelhouse $100 Gift Certificate item
Bracebridge Barrelhouse $100 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Bracebridge Barrelhouse $100 Gift Certificate.

Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card item
Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card item
Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card item
Shop the Bridge $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Shop The Bridge gift cards can be redeemed at a diverse selection of local shops, services, restaurants, and artisans in Bracebridge. $50 gift card.

Muskoka Brewery Merch Bundle & Craft Lager 6-Pack item
Muskoka Brewery Merch Bundle & Craft Lager 6-Pack item
Muskoka Brewery Merch Bundle & Craft Lager 6-Pack
$30

Starting bid

$137 value. Rep local in style with this Muskoka Brewery merch bundle! Featuring a cozy sweatshirt, classic snapback, branded pint glass, and 6-pack of Craft Lager.

Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value) item
Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value) item
Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value) item
Delancey Sports Bundle ($275 value)
$50

Starting bid

$275 value. Stay sharp and play all year long with this Delancey Sports package!

  • $125 gift card to the store
  • 2 x booklets of 5 entries to the arcade ($50 value)
  • Skate Sharpening for a year (12 sharpens) ($100 value)


Bracebridge Hall Concert Night Package item
Bracebridge Hall Concert Night Package
$25

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a show 

2 Drinks each

Table Reservation

($100 value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!