Spring Bracelet Making Workshop with You Fancy Huh Jewellery

This will hold your spot for Permanent Jewellery and will count towards the final amount for your piece. $60 bracelet / $80 Anklet / $120 necklace All chain is filled with 14k gold. Will not tarnish! Silver is 925 silver.

This will hold your spot for Permanent Jewellery and will count towards the final amount for your piece. $60 bracelet / $80 Anklet / $120 necklace All chain is filled with 14k gold. Will not tarnish! Silver is 925 silver.

More details...