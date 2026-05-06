Bracelets for Hope

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Brown beaded bracelet with engraved stainless-steel bar, "CASK - Rare but Strong". Featuring an elastic string adorned with brown synthetic stone beads and gold metal accents. This unisex friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men. Support our cause by wearing this meaningful piece.
Light green multi-beaded bracelet with stainless-steel bar, engraved "CASK - Rare but Strong". Designed with an elastic string adorned with light green synthetic stone beads and elegant silver metal accents. This unisex friendship accessory is perfect for both women and men, supporting
our mission with style.
Dark green multi-beaded bracelet featuring a stainless-steel bar, engraved "CASK - Rare but Strong". Made with an elastic string, it highlights dark green synthetic stone beads
complemented by a sophisticated gold metal accent. This unisex friendship jewelry is ideal for both women and men, supporting our cause in a stylish way.
Brown beaded bracelet with an engraved stainless-steel bar, featuring the inspiring message "Support CASK". Crafted on an elastic string, this design showcases rich brown synthetic stone beads accented with elegant gold metal. This unisex piece of friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men, promoting a noble cause in style.
Black volcanic stone bracelet with an engraved stainless-steel bar, displaying the powerful message "CASK - Rare but Strong". Made with an elastic string, it features striking black
volcanic stone beads accented with sleek silver metal. This unisex friendship jewelry is designed for both women and men, combining style with support for a meaningful cause.
White and grey natural stone bracelet featuring an engraved stainless-steel bar with the inspiring message "CASK - Rare but Strong". Crafted on an elastic string, it showcases elegant
natural stone beads complemented by a stylish silver metal accent. This unisex friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men, blending beauty with support for a worthy cause.
Purple Amethyst stone bracelet with an engraved stainless-steel bar, showcasing the meaningful phrase "CASK - Rare but Strong". Designed with an elastic string, this bracelet
features stunning amethyst stone beads accented with chic silver metal. This unisex friendship jewelry is ideal for both women and men, combining elegance with a commitment to a noble cause.
Rose pink stone bracelet featuring an engraved stainless-steel bar with the empowering message "CASK - Rare but Strong". Crafted with an elastic string, it showcases beautiful rose pink stone beads accented by sleek silver metal. This unisex friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men, offering a stylish way to support a meaningful cause.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!