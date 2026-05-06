Project CASK Canada Foundation

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Project CASK Canada Foundation

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Bracelets for Hope

CASK – Rare but Strong – Multi Brown Bracelet item
CASK – Rare but Strong – Multi Brown Bracelet
$25

Brown beaded bracelet with engraved stainless-steel bar, "CASK - Rare but Strong". Featuring an elastic string adorned with brown synthetic stone beads and gold metal accents. This unisex friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men. Support our cause by wearing this meaningful piece.

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CASK – Rare but Strong – Light Multi Green Bracelet item
CASK – Rare but Strong – Light Multi Green Bracelet
$25

Light green multi-beaded bracelet with stainless-steel bar, engraved "CASK - Rare but Strong". Designed with an elastic string adorned with light green synthetic stone beads and elegant silver metal accents. This unisex friendship accessory is perfect for both women and men, supporting

our mission with style.

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CASK – Rare but Strong – Dark Multi Green Bracelet item
CASK – Rare but Strong – Dark Multi Green Bracelet
$25

Dark green multi-beaded bracelet featuring a stainless-steel bar, engraved "CASK - Rare but Strong". Made with an elastic string, it highlights dark green synthetic stone beads

complemented by a sophisticated gold metal accent. This unisex friendship jewelry is ideal for both women and men, supporting our cause in a stylish way.

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Support CASK – Brown Bracelet item
Support CASK – Brown Bracelet
$25

Brown beaded bracelet with an engraved stainless-steel bar, featuring the inspiring message "Support CASK". Crafted on an elastic string, this design showcases rich brown synthetic stone beads accented with elegant gold metal. This unisex piece of friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men, promoting a noble cause in style.

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CASK – Rare but Strong – Black Volcanic Bracelet item
CASK – Rare but Strong – Black Volcanic Bracelet
$25

Black volcanic stone bracelet with an engraved stainless-steel bar, displaying the powerful message "CASK - Rare but Strong". Made with an elastic string, it features striking black

volcanic stone beads accented with sleek silver metal. This unisex friendship jewelry is designed for both women and men, combining style with support for a meaningful cause.

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CASK – Rare but Strong – White/Grey Bracelet item
CASK – Rare but Strong – White/Grey Bracelet
$25

White and grey natural stone bracelet featuring an engraved stainless-steel bar with the inspiring message "CASK - Rare but Strong". Crafted on an elastic string, it showcases elegant

natural stone beads complemented by a stylish silver metal accent. This unisex friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men, blending beauty with support for a worthy cause.

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CASK – Rare but Strong – Amethyst Bracelet item
CASK – Rare but Strong – Amethyst Bracelet
$25

Purple Amethyst stone bracelet with an engraved stainless-steel bar, showcasing the meaningful phrase "CASK - Rare but Strong". Designed with an elastic string, this bracelet

features stunning amethyst stone beads accented with chic silver metal. This unisex friendship jewelry is ideal for both women and men, combining elegance with a commitment to a noble cause.

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CASK – Rare but Strong – Rose Pink Bracelet item
CASK – Rare but Strong – Rose Pink Bracelet
$25

Rose pink stone bracelet featuring an engraved stainless-steel bar with the empowering message "CASK - Rare but Strong". Crafted with an elastic string, it showcases beautiful rose pink stone beads accented by sleek silver metal. This unisex friendship jewelry is perfect for both women and men, offering a stylish way to support a meaningful cause.

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