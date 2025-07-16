BOWRS' Mind Enhancement Marketplace

Brain on Wheels Rehab Society

Comprehensive Creyos Cognitive Assessment for Members item
Comprehensive Creyos Cognitive Assessment for Members
$50

Take advantage of our introductory price for being a Neuron Navigator (member of BOWRS).

Early detection of cognitive and behavioral health challenges—whether from aging, neurocognitive diseases, or behavioral conditions—enables timely and effective care. Creyos offers scientifically validated cognitive screening tools that accurately map tasks to specific brain functions. This precision helps providers identify cognitive impairments, from mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to ADHD, ensuring targeted interventions.

  • Assess short term memory, attention, decision-making capacity and other domains
  • Digital questionnaires for evaluation of function and behavior
  • Reports with clear next steps and care planning guidance 

Our assessments detect cognitive impairment related to: 

  • Early Alzheimer's
  • Dementia
  • Parkinson's
  • Age-Related Decline
  • Stroke
  • Concussion
  • Frontal Lobe
  • Temporal Lobe
    And more!
Comprehensive Creyos Cognitive Assessment for Non-Members item
Comprehensive Creyos Cognitive Assessment for Non-Members
$150

Take advantage of our introductory price for non-members of BOWRS.


