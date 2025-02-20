BraveHearts Gala

680 York Rd

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada

Reception Sponsor
CA$10,000

Includes 1 table for 8 guests in our Premiere Gold section.

Giving Moment Sponsor
CA$10,000

Includes 1 table for 8 guests in our Premiere Gold section.

Gold Sponsor
CA$5,000

Includes 1 table for 8 guests in our Gold section.

Silver Sponsor
CA$3,500

Includes 1 table for 10 guests in our Silver section.

Gala Table
CA$2,500

Includes 1 table for 10 guests in our Navy section.

Individual Ticket
CA$250

Includes 1 ticket in our Navy section. If you are purchasing multiple tickets or joining others who have already purchased, please select your table number carefully to ensure you are seated together.

