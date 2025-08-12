Bravehearts Adults Badminton Sign-up : Fall & Winter 2025-26

KWBH Badminton Family Registration ( Men & Women)
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Exclusive early offer for only Bravehearts Club registered member only. After cut off date spots will be share to external groups
- This is family registration. 2 players from same family are eligible for this offer.
- Session Fee: Each session will cost approximately $4
- Total Sessions: The program will include 29 sessions, each lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes
- Schedule: Sessions will be held every Friday evening
- Additional Benefit: Participants will be eligible to participate in our internal tournament
