Bravehearts Adults Badminton Sign-up : Fall & Winter 2025-26

Non Club members Badminton Individual Registration
$140
  • For non club members
  • Session Fee: Each session will cost approximately $4
  • Total Sessions: The program will include 29 sessions, each lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes
  • Schedule: Sessions will be held every Friday evening
  • Additional Benefit: Participants will be eligible to participate in our internal tournament
KWBH Badminton Individual Registration ( Men & Women)
$120
  • Exclusive early offer for only Bravehearts Club registered member only. After cut off date spots will be share to external groups
  • Session Fee: Each session will cost approximately $4
  • Total Sessions: The program will include 29 sessions, each lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes
  • Schedule: Sessions will be held every Friday evening
  • Additional Benefit: Participants will be eligible to participate in our internal tournament
KWBH Badminton Family Registration ( Men & Women)
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Exclusive early offer for only Bravehearts Club registered member only. After cut off date spots will be share to external groups
  • This is family registration. 2 players from same family are eligible for this offer.
  • Session Fee: Each session will cost approximately $4
  • Total Sessions: The program will include 29 sessions, each lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes
  • Schedule: Sessions will be held every Friday evening
  • Additional Benefit: Participants will be eligible to participate in our internal tournament
Badminton waitlist - 8:15 slot
Free

Currently all spots are full. if you are still interested to join please sign up here for free and we will contact you if any slots are open.

