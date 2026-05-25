Fergus Agricultural Society

Hosted by

Fergus Agricultural Society

About this event

Breakfast & Blooms

141051 Side Rd 15

East Garafraxa, ON L9W 7K5, Canada

Adult
$15

Ticket includes a Hereward Farms field entrance pass ($10 value), exclusive event activities and breakfast

Child (Ages 6-12)
$10

Ticket includes a Hereward Farms field entrance pass ($10 value), exclusive event activities and breakfast

Child (Ages 5 and under)
Free

Ticket includes a Hereward Farms field entrance pass, exclusive event activities and breakfast

Optional: Yes, I want to make a mini lavender bouquet!
$5

Bring some lavender charm into your home with a DIY mini bouquet. Choose your own dried lavender stems and tie with twine or ribbon.

Add a donation for Fergus Agricultural Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!