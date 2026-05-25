Breakfast & Blooms

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes a Hereward Farms field entrance pass ($10 value), exclusive event activities and breakfast
Ticket includes a Hereward Farms field entrance pass ($10 value), exclusive event activities and breakfast
Ticket includes a Hereward Farms field entrance pass, exclusive event activities and breakfast
Bring some lavender charm into your home with a DIY mini bouquet. Choose your own dried lavender stems and tie with twine or ribbon.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!