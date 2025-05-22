2025 Feed a Child Raffle

Step into a world of culinary delight with an unforgettable farm-to-table Italian dinner at Casa Ortensia in St-Lazare, Quebec. Hosted by Jennifer Vincent at her family homestead, alongside the Isabelle Rayle-Doiron, this experience offers a unique opportunity for 14 lucky guests to enjoy a homecooked meal that embodies the 0km food movement.



Indulge in a feast featuring the freshest ingredients, lovingly sourced from Jennifer's own garden, cantina, and chicken coop while sipping on homemade wine and limoncello.



As a special treat, each guest will receive a goodie bag to take home, filled with items that capture the essence of the Italian homestead. This is more than just a meal; it's a celebration of nature, sustainability, and the joy of good company!



Seven winners will be selected, and each will have the pleasure of bringing a plus one of their choice.



The menu can be tailored to accommodate vegetarian preferences, ensuring a delightful experience for all guests.