2025 Feed a Child Raffle

About this raffle
Join Fred Guichard for an exclusive wine and cheese evening at his home in Montreal.
6 winners will each receive an invitation for themselves and a guest of their choice. Enjoy a relaxed night of fine wines, artisanal cheeses, and great conversation—all in support of a meaningful cause. The date will be confirmed once the winners have been selected.
This exclusive prize offers a private dinner for 8 Danoners, graciously hosted by Angie Balian and Fred Guichard at Angie’s home in Toronto. Enjoy an unforgettable night of great food and even better company! The date will be confirmed once the winners have been selected.
Step into a world of culinary delight with an unforgettable farm-to-table Italian dinner at Casa Ortensia in St-Lazare, Quebec. Hosted by Jennifer Vincent at her family homestead, alongside the Isabelle Rayle-Doiron, this experience offers a unique opportunity for 14 lucky guests to enjoy a homecooked meal that embodies the 0km food movement.
Indulge in a feast featuring the freshest ingredients, lovingly sourced from Jennifer's own garden, cantina, and chicken coop while sipping on homemade wine and limoncello.
As a special treat, each guest will receive a goodie bag to take home, filled with items that capture the essence of the Italian homestead. This is more than just a meal; it's a celebration of nature, sustainability, and the joy of good company!
Seven winners will be selected, and each will have the pleasure of bringing a plus one of their choice.
The menu can be tailored to accommodate vegetarian preferences, ensuring a delightful experience for all guests.
Transform your home with a $400 gift card to Linen Chest! Enjoy the freedom to select from a wide array of high-quality products that cater to your needs and preferences! Whether you're looking for luxurious bedding and bath essentials, elegant dining and kitchenware, or stylish home décor, Linen Chest has you covered. Shop online or in-person at over 30 locations across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.
Directly support the Breakfast Club of Canada, by sponsoring one week of in-school breakfasts for kids who need it most and recieve 1 raffle entries eligable towards an Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm)
Directly support the Breakfast Club of Canada, by sponsoring one year of in-school breakfasts for kids who need it most and recieve 4 raffle entries eligable towards an Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm)
Directly support the Breakfast Club of Canada, by sponsoring one year of in-school breakfasts for kids who need it most and recieve 40 raffle entries eligable towards an Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm)
Sign-up for year-long Breakfast Club of Canada In-School Volunteering in Toronto, Longueil or Montreal. By signing up you will recieve 5 raffle entries eligable towards a $400 Linen Chest Gift Card. You will be contacted by volunteer leads for onboarding information.
