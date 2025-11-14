Breakfast With Santa

Hosted by
About this event
This adult ticket provides entry to the event, breakfast and visit with Santa Claus.
This childrens ticket provides entry to the event, breakfast and a visit to Santa Claus. Children can colour pictures of Santa and can bring their letters to Santa.
This childrens under 3 ticket provides entry to the event, breakfast and a visit to Santa Claus. Children can colour pictures of Santa and can bring their letters to Santa.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!